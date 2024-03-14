Journalist Ray Hartmann enters the race to try to unseat U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner

Prominent St. Louis area journalist Ray Hartmann is running for the 2nd Congressional District seat held by Republican Ann Wagner.

Hartmann announced on Thursday he’s running in the Democratic primary where he’ll face John Kiehne. The district includes St. Louis, St. Charles, Warren and Franklin counties.

Among other things, Hartmann founded the Riverfront Times and also served as a speechwriter for Kit Bond when he was governor in the 1970s.

Because he’s decided to enter the political arena, Hartmann is departing as a panelist on Nine Network’s Donnybrook after roughly 37 years.

Hartmann said he presents a clear choice for voters on issues like abortion rights. He expects high interest in that issue, especially if activists are able to collect enough signatures to get a constitutional amendment legalizing the procedure on the August or November ballot.

“Women's freedom is clearly on the ballot. And in a race like this in the 2nd District, there'll be a real clear cut choice on that issue,” Hartmann said. “I would certainly vote in Congress to codify Roe v. Wade as the law of the land. I don't speak for Ann Wagner, I think it's pretty clear she'd be voting in the opposite direction.”

Wagner is opposed to abortion rights with the exception of rape, incest or life of the mother.

Hartmann also said that while Wagner is a “really good person,” he added that she has “consistently enabled Donald Trump.” If Trump returns to the White House next year, Hartmann said he would do a better job of holding him accountable.

“We need a Congress that will not enable him,” Hartmann said.

A campaign spokesman for Wagner did not immediately return a request for comment.

Before he can take on Wagner, Hartmann will first have to get through a Democratic primary. Kiehne of Pacific has run for state legislative posts over the past few election cycles, including unsuccessful races for the state Senate in 2018 and 2022.

One of the issues for any of Wagner’s Democratic opponents is the way the 2nd District was redrawn in 2022. While it is not as GOP-leaning as other congressional districts in the state, St. Charles, Franklin and Warren counties are heavily Republican.

“Don't underestimate the factor of turnout in this election being different than it was in previous elections, particularly with reproductive freedom on the ballot,” Hartmann said. “It’s not the only issue by any means. But this is a pivotal issue in our lives, women and men.”

“If I can build the right team and get the right level of turnout. And I think people do know me in the district,” he added. “I think I have a chance to win.”

