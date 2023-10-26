Springfield businessman enters Democratic race for Missouri governor

Updated at 3:20 p.m. on Thursday with comments from Hamra:

Springfield businessman Mike Hamra jumped into the Missouri governor’s race on Thursday, setting up a showdown in the Democratic primary with House Minority Leader Crystal Quade.

Hamra is the CEO of Hamra Enterprises, which operates several Wendy’s, Panera and Noodles & Company restaurants. In 2011 he became CEO of the company, which operates eateries in 11 states.

“I'm running for governor because I believe I'm the best candidate to put our state on a path towards greater opportunity and prosperity,” Hamra said in an interview.

In his announcement video, Hamra said he would be the “ideas governor,” adding that “if something doesn't work, we'll keep coming up with new ideas until we get the job done.” He said that some of the issues he’ll be focusing on in his campaign include bolstering job training programs and making child care more affordable.

“I do this job because I love and have a passion for supporting people and making a difference for them and their families,” said Hamra, referring to his business. “And I know that I can put that expertise to work for the state of Missouri and the people that live here.”

He’s also pushing to restore “women's rights so they can make their own choices” about reproductive health care. Missouri’s abortion ban prohibits the procedure except for medical emergencies.

“Women have no choice around their reproductive health care,” he said. “So, for me, it's about eliminating that and making sure that women do have that choice.”

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, a 2024 Democratic candidate for governor, speaks during the Truman Dinner on Oct. 4.

Sets up Democratic primary

Hamra’s entry into the race is not a surprise, as he filed paperwork with the Missouri Ethics Commission earlier this month to raise money for the statewide bid. He had also told several news outlets over the past few months he was considering running for the post.

But it means that Missouri Democrats, who have not won a statewide contest since 2018, will have a gubernatorial primary. Quade, who has been House Minority Leader since 2019, announced for the post in July,

“As House Minority Leader I’ve proudly fought for Missourians across our state, championing workers’ and women’s rights. I’ve fought to make sure Missourians, not countries overseas, own our farmland and to restore abortion rights in Missouri,” Quade said in a statement. “Missourians need a governor who can take decisive action on Day 1 to reverse policies that have failed to keep rural hospitals open and allow the worst state teacher pay in the country. I’m proud of my record fighting for Missourians against extremism. I’m proud of my working-class roots. And I’ll be proud to fight for all Missourians as governor.”

Earlier this month, before Hamra entered the contest, Quade said she was working to consolidate Democratic support for her bid. That includes getting a slew of endorsements, including from the Missouri AFL-CIO.

“Here’s the difference between Republicans and Democrats: Even if I do have a primary, it will not look like what the Republicans are doing right now,” Quade said during the Missouri Democratic Party’s Truman Dinner. “And we’ll be able to show Missouri voters that there’s a clear option in November next year.”

Quade was referring to the three-way Republican primary between Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and state Sen. Bill Eigel. That contest has been contentious and expensive.

Kehoe has emerged as the fundraising leader, raising around $1.3 million between his candidate committee and a political action committee.

In the past fundraising quarter, Quade’s campaign raised more than $268,000 and more than $215,000 in the bank. A political action committee supporting her has about $53,000 in cash on hand.

Hamra said he’s confident he can appeal to voters in the Democratic primary — and in the general election.

“I believe that I'm the best qualified to get Missouri back on track and make Missouri a place where people see opportunities for themselves,” he said.