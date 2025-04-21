Gabrielle LindemannContributor, The Midwest Newsroom
Contact: gabriellelindemann27@gmail.com
Job Title: Contributor
Topic Expertise: Student and youth athletics; sports; campus life, policies and affairs.
Location: St. Louis
Geographic Expertise: Missouri
Education: Webster University
Language: English
Honors & Awards: Missouri College Media Association- Second Place (Sports Column)
About Gabrielle
Gabrielle Lindemann is a native of Washington, Missouri. She started working with The Midwest Newsroom in 2023.
As a student journalist at Webster University and news editor for The Webster Journal, Gabrielle has led in-depth coverage on campus affairs, university policies, and social justice issues, working to provide readers with well-researched and impactful reporting.
She began working on this project in 2023, when I learned to master the Freedom of Information Act, how to speak with survivors about their experiences and in-depth investigative reporting tactics.
As someone who was an athlete for her entire life, the topic of athletes being abused in a place that should be safe is subject matter that Gabrielle is driven to cover.
-
Three years after David Schneider was sentenced to 50 years in prison, his former gymnasts and their families live with the emotional scars of the offenses and the trauma of going to trial. Schneider continues to appeal his conviction.