Contact: gabriellelindemann27@gmail.com

Job Title: Contributor

Topic Expertise: Student and youth athletics; sports; campus life, policies and affairs.

Location: St. Louis

Geographic Expertise: Missouri

Education: Webster University

Language: English

Honors & Awards: Missouri College Media Association- Second Place (Sports Column)

About Gabrielle

Gabrielle Lindemann is a native of Washington, Missouri. She started working with The Midwest Newsroom in 2023.

As a student journalist at Webster University and news editor for The Webster Journal, Gabrielle has led in-depth coverage on campus affairs, university policies, and social justice issues, working to provide readers with well-researched and impactful reporting.

She began working on this project in 2023, when I learned to master the Freedom of Information Act, how to speak with survivors about their experiences and in-depth investigative reporting tactics.

As someone who was an athlete for her entire life, the topic of athletes being abused in a place that should be safe is subject matter that Gabrielle is driven to cover.