Eva Tesfaye is a Kansas City-based reporter covering agriculture, food and water issues for Harvest Public Media and the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk.

Tesfaye, who now works at KCUR, previously worked at NPR’s daily science podcast Short Wave as a producer, where she reported and hosted episodes about horticulture and energy. Before that, Tesfaye spent a year as an NPR Kroc fellow during which she produced for the newsmagazine Weekend Edition, reported national stories for NPR, produced for a WFIU podcast and reported for the Gulf States Newsroom from WBHM in Birmingham, Alabama.

Tesfaye graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in English. She's an Eritrean-American who grew up in South Africa before moving to the United States.

Contact her at etesfaye@kcur.org or on Twitter @EvaRTesfaye.