St. Louis Public Schools Parent University gives caregivers a chance to learn with students

The inaugural class of graduates of St. Louis Public Schools Parent University was celebrated during a ceremony on May 8 at the City Museum in Downtown St. Louis.

Over 100 parents and caregivers participated in the program, which consisted of monthly workshops focused on building skills to best support students. The district is trying to boost academic performance, attendance and student behavior — all of which have suffered since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program was a part of Superintendent Millicent Borishade’s vision for increasing parent engagement and was spearheaded by LaTisha Smith, interim chief of student support services.

“Parents entrust us to educate their kids,” Smith said. “We want them to know that we know we are partnering with you as well in the education of yourself so that you can best support your students.”

The workshops focused on topics like social-emotional learning, mental health, academics and how parents can navigate behavior challenges.

Eltoreon Hawkins, who has a student at Herzog Elementary, said he appreciated the workshops that were focused on mental health.

Hawkins said he took home a poster that listed different emotions, which has helped him have conversations with his children who struggle to communicate their feelings.

“I hang it on the hallway that everybody has to pass daily. So anytime I feel like everybody is in a cloudy mood, it helps me talk to them,” Hawkins said.

Kiara Mason, who has three children enrolled in the district, said she found the program useful because navigating multiple students’ learning needs can become overwhelming.

“Being a parent, teaching your kids and having somebody else in the background that's willing to help you, that is an amazing feeling,” Mason said. “They said it can take a village to raise a child, but I would say to teach them as well.”

Smith said the district plans to bring back the program for the 2025-26 school year and hopes to increase enrollment to 300 parents and caregivers.

