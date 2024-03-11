© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fontbonne University to close, citing dwindling endowment, enrollment

St. Louis Public Radio | By Sarah Fentem
Published March 11, 2024 at 12:26 PM CDT
Ryan Hall on the campus of Fontbonne University in Clayton, Missouri, photographed on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.
Tristen Rouse
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Fontbonne University's Ryan Hall last November in Clayton. The century-old university will shut its doors in 2025 after years of shrinking enrollment and a dwindling endowment.

Citing dwindling enrollment numbers and a shrinking endowment, officials from Clayton-based Fontbonne University announced this morning the Catholic institution will close in 2025.

The college’s board of trustees on Monday morning voted to close the century-old institution, said Nancy Blattner, the school’s president. The private school will not welcome another freshman class, but will continue classes to graduate as many current students as possible, she said.

The school will provide assistance and information about completing their degrees at other schools if they can’t or don’t want to finish at Fontbonne, Blattner said.

“Many who are hearing this message will experience shock, hurt and anger,” Battner said in a video message on the school’s website. “Please know that members of the university community and the leadership team have worked tirelessly through the past few years to forge a viable path forward.”

The university has not been able to bounce back from declining student enrollment and budget problems, she said.

Washington University, which abuts the northern end of the smaller Fontbonne campus, has agreed to purchase Fontbonne’s campus, Wash U officials confirmed Monday. The larger university will lease the 16 acres of land back to Fontbonne as the school winds down operations.

Wash U does not yet have further plans for the property, school officials said.

“We are saddened that Fontbonne University’s Board has made the difficult decision to cease operations, Washington University officials said in a statement. “Our institutions have enjoyed a long history of mutual support and friendship as neighbors and community partners.”

In 2022, there were fewer than 700 undergraduate students enrolled at Fontbonne, according to the university’s website. The overall enrollment was approximately 944. Non-white students comprised close to one-third of the student population.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Tags
Education Fontbonne UniversityHigher EducationMissouri Higher EducationUniversitiesCollege StudentsCollegesTop Stories
Sarah Fentem
Sarah Fentem is the health reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Sarah Fentem
Related Content