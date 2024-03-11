Fontbonne University to close, citing dwindling endowment, enrollment

Citing dwindling enrollment numbers and a shrinking endowment, officials from Clayton-based Fontbonne University announced this morning the Catholic institution will close in 2025.

The college’s board of trustees on Monday morning voted to close the century-old institution, said Nancy Blattner, the school’s president. The private school will not welcome another freshman class, but will continue classes to graduate as many current students as possible, she said.

The school will provide assistance and information about completing their degrees at other schools if they can’t or don’t want to finish at Fontbonne, Blattner said.

“Many who are hearing this message will experience shock, hurt and anger,” Battner said in a video message on the school’s website. “Please know that members of the university community and the leadership team have worked tirelessly through the past few years to forge a viable path forward.”

The university has not been able to bounce back from declining student enrollment and budget problems, she said.

Washington University, which abuts the northern end of the smaller Fontbonne campus, has agreed to purchase Fontbonne’s campus, Wash U officials confirmed Monday. The larger university will lease the 16 acres of land back to Fontbonne as the school winds down operations.

Wash U does not yet have further plans for the property, school officials said.

“We are saddened that Fontbonne University’s Board has made the difficult decision to cease operations, Washington University officials said in a statement. “Our institutions have enjoyed a long history of mutual support and friendship as neighbors and community partners.”

In 2022, there were fewer than 700 undergraduate students enrolled at Fontbonne, according to the university’s website. The overall enrollment was approximately 944. Non-white students comprised close to one-third of the student population.

This is a developing story and will be updated.