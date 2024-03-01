Western Illinois University president steps down amid enrollment turmoil

MACOMB, Ill. — Guiyou Huang, Western Illinois University’s president, announced Friday he will step down at the end of the month in the midst of the university's enrollment turmoil.

“After much reflection, I have decided to leave the University,” Huang wrote to the board of trustees. “This was not an easy conclusion to come to, but I have decided it is time to move on to the next chapter of my life and be closer to my family, but I will always be a Leatherneck at heart.”

Huang did not further elaborate on any other reasons for leaving the University. But, move comes as WIU deals with financial and enrollment struggles.

The university ended its 2023 fiscal year with a $12 million deficit in its appropriated funds budget, used for salaries and day-to-day expenses. The year prior, the campus had a $4.5 million deficit in that fund. Last summer, campus leaders noted first-year student applications and overall enrollment were also down more than 6%.

In response, WIU penned a $20 thousand contract with EAB Global Inc., an education consulting firm, last October to help provide the university leadership guidance on challenges it’s facing — including recruitment, retention and possible reductions or cuts in programs offered.

"Dr. Huang brought professionalism and integrity to WIU, a leader who was an advocate for all students from all walks of life," said WIU Board of Trustees Chair Carin Stutz, in part, in a news release. "During his time at WIU, he championed the Performing Arts Center, drove enrollment and re-engaged many of our alumni."

Rich Egger / Tri States Public Radio / Kristi Mindrup via LinkedIn Western Illinois University President Dr. Guiyou Huang announced Friday he is stepping down at the end of the month. If approved by the WIU Board of Trustees, Kristi Mindrup will serve as the university’s interim president beginning April 1.

The WIU Board of Trustees will vote on Huang's separation agreement during its next meeting on March 22. If approved, WIU Vice President of Quad Cities Campus Operations Kristi Mindrup will replace Huang as interim president beginning on April 1. She is the longest-serving vice-president at the university.

"I am grateful to President Huang for his steady and thoughtful leadership and his many accomplishments,” Mindrup wrote in a news release. “I look forward to working with the University community and our partners to align Western Illinois University's present and future with a shared vision that positions this great institution to become increasingly responsive to opportunities to serve our students, our region and beyond in an ever-changing world.”

Tri States Public Radio's Rich Egger contributed to this report.

