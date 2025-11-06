© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Venice grocery store, backed by state grant, will soon begin construction

St. Louis Public Radio | By Will Bauer
Published November 6, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Dwayne Mays, cousin to developer Ed Hightower, takes a photo of future plans regarding a grocery store in the city of Venice, Ill.
Joshua Carter
/
Belleville News-Democrat
Dwayne Mays, cousin to developer Ed Hightower, takes a photo of plans regarding a grocery store in Venice.

A grocery store planned to open in the small Metro East town of Venice next summer will soon start construction.

Called Venice Grocery Market, the store will serve as an anchor to a broader revitalization effort that includes an attached pizza restaurant, the newly renovated elementary and middle school, single-family homes, a health clinic and more.

“This is a great day for the city of Venice,” Mayor Phil White said at Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

The Illinois Grocery Initiative covered $2.4 million of the $5 million total cost to build the store and restaurant in Venice. The General Assembly created the $20 million program in 2023 to help seed grocery stores in food deserts in urban and rural parts of the state.

The closest grocery stores or supermarkets are at least four miles away from Venice residents in Granite City. Urban communities are considered to be a food desert if grocery stores are more than one mile away, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Ed Hightower, the former Edwardsville school superintendent, Big Ten basketball referee and current Southern Illinois University trustee, is the project’s primary investor. Venice will own the building, and it will lease the space to Hightower.

Construction contracts are planned to be finalized by the end of the month or start of December. The buildout will take eight months, which means the new grocery store should be open by August, Hightower said.

“Venice has a proud history, and it deserves a future filled with hope and opportunity,” he said. “The Venice Market is more than just a grocery store — it’s a symbol of renewal and a promise to the people who have called this community home for generations.”
Will Bauer
Will Bauer is the Metro East reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
