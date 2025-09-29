Mayor signs bill easing requirements on ‘mother-in-law suites’ as housing push continues

In another step toward “cutting red tape” for new construction in the city, St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer signed a bill making it easier to build detached dwellings on properties throughout the city.

The bill adds accessory dwelling units — often known as mother-in-law suites or carriage houses — to the list of buildings that can be permitted in residential districts. The bill, introduced by Alderwoman Shameeem Clark-Hubbard, aims to make it easier and faster to build the structures in St. Louis.

Spencer signed the bill Monday afternoon at a home at 2921 Selna St. in Benton Park that features an accessory dwelling. The bill comes amidst a recent blitz to modernize the city’s zoning and permitting rules that city officials hope can help reverse population decline in St. Louis.

“Allowing accessory dwelling units won't turn around decades of population decline, of course, but it but it is reform like this that makes it easier, faster and less expensive to build a variety of housing, make it impossible for us to get back on track and really provide a path to increasing density, increasing population within the footprint of our existing structures,” Spencer said.

Accessory dwelling units are especially prevalent in St. Louis’ older neighborhoods and historically were built for housing horses. However, over time, the buildings became popular for second residents on larger properties and often played host to family or even renters.

Clark-Hubbard originally introduced the legislation in 2023 after members of the American Association of Retired Persons brought the issue to her attention . The bill passed through the Planning Commission before making it to the Board of Aldermen.

Previously, to build the structures, variances would need to be gained before starting work. That can take months due to the city’s aging zoning code , last updated in the 1950s.

Clark-Hubbard said in her ward many residents with homes damaged by the May 16 EF3 tornado that ripped through North St. Louis use the structures as temporary housing.

“While this is a luxury and an amenity to some right now, for some of my constituents, it's a need,” she said. “They don't have anywhere else to go. Their homes have been devastated by the tornado. So they're living in their garages, not by choice, but by necessity.”

Kavahn Mansouri Officials gathered at 2921 Salena St. Monday as Mayor Cara Spencer signed Board Bill 60 into law, adding accessory dwelling units as a type of structure that may be permitted in residential areas of St. Louis. Spencer says the bill is part of a continued effort to cut down on red tape for potential builders looking to the city for new development

Officials at the Board of Aldermen and in the mayor’s office are pushing for a “once in a generation” overhaul to the city’s zoning and permitting rules in hopes that it can be a part of the solution to turn around population loss in the city.

A report released in May by the Census Bureau estimated St. Louis has the most severe population loss among major U.S. cities.

Board of Aldermen President Megan Green said the current rules don’t meet the needs of residents. She said changes to aging city zoning rules are part of the solution.

“It's not a secret that St Louis, like many cities across the country, is experiencing housing shortages and rising housing prices, and we know these challenges have only gotten worse after the May 16 tornado,” she said.

Spencer added that with every update, city zoning staff are freed to handle other variance requests for construction. Currently, officials say a variance for a construction project can take months.

“By allowing accessory dwelling units, we also remove red tape and allow staff persons, the professionals that we employ within our city, and those boards who have previously dealt with individual variance requests to spend their time on other things," Spencer said.

