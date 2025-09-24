St. Louis cancels north-south MetroLink expansion project

Plans to build the north-to-south MetroLink Green Line are over.

The $1.1 billion proposal would have run a street-level light-rail train connecting Jefferson Avenue, Chippewa Street and Fairground Park.

The project would have been uncompetitive and out of reach for the city’s current funding stream, St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer said in a statement.

“It’s imperative we have a project that meets our objectives and qualifies for federal funding, which is necessary to make the project viable,” Spencer said. “Unfortunately, the Green Line, as proposed, has a $1.1 billion price tag for just 10 stations and less than 6 miles, making this project out of reach for our current funding stream and uncompetitive for federal funding.”

Spencer said she looks forward to looking into other transit projects.

“I’m excited to explore what bus rapid transit, along with a multi-modal component, can offer our citizens, visitors and the competitive federal grant administrators,” Spencer said.

The change comes five months after Spencer and Bi-State paused plans to develop the north-south track. She said then that she was concerned about costs and whether the track was likely to receive federal funding. Bi-State Development, the institution that runs the MetroLink in Missouri and Illinois, was able to continue its environmental review of the MetroLink plans but ceased applying for federal funding.

The Federal Transit Administration approved the city and Bi-State’s expansion application last year as part of the administration’s New Start Program. A capital investment grant could have covered up to 60% of the funding.

In 2017, St. Louis voters approved a sales tax increase that set aside 60% of the proceeds to expand the MetroLink and received support from former Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. Advocates for the expansion said the track would be a boon for the region, making the train more accessible.