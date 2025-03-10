KDHX files for bankruptcy

KDHX has filed for bankruptcy.

Board members of Double Helix Corp., the nonprofit that runs the community radio station, announced Monday evening that lawyers filed petitions for bankruptcy protection earlier in the day in St. Louis bankruptcy court.

"This process allows us to honor our financial obligations, protect our long-standing relationships and explore ways to redesign community media in service to our whole community," board President Gary Pierson said in a statement.

If granted, protection under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy code would allow KDHX to continue operating as it seeks to satisfy creditors under court supervision.

KDHX leaders declined an interview request on Monday through a private PR firm. No one representing KDHX has spoken on the record with St. Louis Public Radio journalists directly since late 2023, though Pierson has sent some text messages.

The station is operating in skeleton form since its leaders fired almost all of the organization's volunteers on Jan. 31 and began broadcasting prerecorded content. A KDHX lawyer later said volunteers cannot enter the building because the organization’s insurance expired that day.

KDHX leaders blamed “long-standing financial pressures (including pending litigation) and industry-wide challenges” for forcing the station into bankruptcy. St. Louis business leaders, musicians and former station donors have criticized station leadership for years. KDHX weathered accusations of racism and workplace harassment in 2019, which its leaders denied.

LOVE for KDHX, a group of station supporters — many of whom have criticized station leadership – offered last month to contribute $100,000 to the station and collect another $100,000 in pledged donations if KDHX would agree to change leadership. The KDHX board declined the offer.