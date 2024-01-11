More than 90 St. Louis business owners rebuke KDHX leaders in joint letter, call for change
Updated at 1:50 p.m. Jan. 11 to include more signers, a comment from a business owner and a KDHX statement
More than 90 St. Louis business owners have given former KDHX DJs and other volunteers a strong show of support in their battle against the station.
In a letter shared Wednesday, business owners called for a change within KDHX, a station that has been troubled by tension between management and volunteers for months.
The business owners said that the station should bring back the DJs management dismissed last fall.
The letter was written by Parker's Table at Oakland & Yale owner Jon Parker and The Royale Food & Spirits owner Steven Smith. Other signers included the owners of Crown Candy, Union Loafers, Left Bank Books, STL Style, Urban Chestnut Brewing Co., The Gramophone and Off Broadway.
They said that the series of changes at the station made possible by changes to the bylaws by the board of directors “fails to give the community a sense of shared direction, undermines confidence in KDHX leadership’s ability to facilitate DJ independence and democratic ideals, and threatens the special quality of independent life” that makes the region loyal to the station.
“We can sympathize that it’s a tough job managing the many talents of KDHX, but the loss of nearly half of the on-air DJs represents a failure by the leadership,” Parker and Smith wrote.
Smith has held various roles at KDHX, interning at the station in the 1990s, volunteering as an engineer and serving in its development department and as a board member in the late 2000s and early 2010s. He said he began to have concerns about the station in 2019 when the station dismissed several paid staff members.
“You're dealing with a lot of different types of people, and it's a difficult thing,” Smith said in an interview. “Sometimes hard decisions need to be made, but losing half of your staff over it, when it's a business that is a nonprofit that is a community-driven radio station, it's not a private business, something's wrong and feels like the station is taken from the community.”
In a statement, KDHX Executive Director Kelly Wells said the station is committed to its listeners and has added two dozen DJs.
“Our commitment to bringing the power of music to listeners in St. Louis has never been stronger. In our strategic plan, the community asked us to take a critical look at how we do business. We have made changes to more accurately reflect our community,” Wells wrote. “It’s unfortunate that this group continues to try to tear down KDHX. In fact, we have 24 new DJs that are bringing their unique voices to the airwaves.”
Smith said the letter to KDHX started to gain traction last month when business owners began signing the statement. More than 50 people signed the letter Wednesday, and about 40 added their names Thursday. Smith said the business owners aim to persuade KDHX management to listen to the community.
Station leaders have faced a firestorm of objections for months, after dismissing more than a dozen DJs and volunteers, including those who signed a letter of no confidence in KDHX Executive Director Kelly Wells.
A group of former KDHX DJs and other station critics are suing the station, seeking to make station leaders change the makeup of its board of directors, removing two board members and adding three new ones.
The business owners who signed the letter include:
