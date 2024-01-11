More than 90 St. Louis business owners rebuke KDHX leaders in joint letter, call for change

Updated at 1:50 p.m. Jan. 11 to include more signers, a comment from a business owner and a KDHX statement

More than 90 St. Louis business owners have given former KDHX DJs and other volunteers a strong show of support in their battle against the station.

In a letter shared Wednesday, business owners called for a change within KDHX, a station that has been troubled by tension between management and volunteers for months.

The business owners said that the station should bring back the DJs management dismissed last fall.

The letter was written by Parker's Table at Oakland & Yale owner Jon Parker and The Royale Food & Spirits owner Steven Smith. Other signers included the owners of Crown Candy, Union Loafers, Left Bank Books, STL Style, Urban Chestnut Brewing Co., The Gramophone and Off Broadway.

They said that the series of changes at the station made possible by changes to the bylaws by the board of directors “fails to give the community a sense of shared direction, undermines confidence in KDHX leadership’s ability to facilitate DJ independence and democratic ideals, and threatens the special quality of independent life” that makes the region loyal to the station.

“We can sympathize that it’s a tough job managing the many talents of KDHX, but the loss of nearly half of the on-air DJs represents a failure by the leadership,” Parker and Smith wrote.

Smith has held various roles at KDHX, interning at the station in the 1990s, volunteering as an engineer and serving in its development department and as a board member in the late 2000s and early 2010s. He said he began to have concerns about the station in 2019 when the station dismissed several paid staff members.

“You're dealing with a lot of different types of people, and it's a difficult thing,” Smith said in an interview. “Sometimes hard decisions need to be made, but losing half of your staff over it, when it's a business that is a nonprofit that is a community-driven radio station, it's not a private business, something's wrong and feels like the station is taken from the community.”

In a statement, KDHX Executive Director Kelly Wells said the station is committed to its listeners and has added two dozen DJs.

“Our commitment to bringing the power of music to listeners in St. Louis has never been stronger. In our strategic plan, the community asked us to take a critical look at how we do business. We have made changes to more accurately reflect our community,” Wells wrote. “It’s unfortunate that this group continues to try to tear down KDHX. In fact, we have 24 new DJs that are bringing their unique voices to the airwaves.”

Smith said the letter to KDHX started to gain traction last month when business owners began signing the statement. More than 50 people signed the letter Wednesday, and about 40 added their names Thursday. Smith said the business owners aim to persuade KDHX management to listen to the community.

Station leaders have faced a firestorm of objections for months, after dismissing more than a dozen DJs and volunteers, including those who signed a letter of no confidence in KDHX Executive Director Kelly Wells.

A group of former KDHX DJs and other station critics are suing the station, seeking to make station leaders change the makeup of its board of directors, removing two board members and adding three new ones.

The business owners who signed the letter include:

Steven Smith, The Royale Food & Spirits

Jon Parker, Parker's Table at Oakland & Yale

Jeff and Randy Vines, STL-Style

David Kirkland, Turn Restaurant & David Kirkland Catering

Suzie Hanneke Westerbeck, Westwood Catering, Deli & Grocery

Jake Hafner, Civil Life Brewing Co.

Robyn Niesmann, The Mud House

Kitt Villasis-Corbin, La Patisserie by Kitt Villasis-Corbin

Eric Woods, The Firecracker Press

Joe Jackson, Jackson Pianos

Stan Chisholm, Screwed Arts Collective

Peter Cohen, Stringbean Coffee

Rob Connoley, Bulrush

Josh Stevens, Reedy Press

Eliza Coreill and Kenny Snarzyk, The Crow's Nest & Eat Crow

David Wolfe, Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.

Doug Morgan, Saturn Lounge

Mike Tiefenbrun, Home Grown Trees

Brad Sarno, Sarno Music Solutions & Blue Jade Audio Mastering

John Parker, O'Connell's Pub & Jack's Joint

Matt Stuttler, The Sinkhole

Dave Drebes, Missouri Scout

Joshua Grigaitis, Pop’s Blue Moon

Tim Drescher, Kuva Coffee Co.

Jessica Douglass, Flowers & Weeds

Mo Costello, MoKaBe's Coffeehouse

Mark Pannebecker, Spine Indie Bookstore & Cafe

Andrew Ploof, Music Folk

Brian Lock, Universal Financial Group

Brian Hayes, D&H Truck & Trailer Repair

Denny Hammerstone, Hammerstone's

Stuart Keating, Earthbound Beer

Dan Trueman, Truemans Place

Chris Meyer, Kitchen Kulture/Songbird

Jesse Irwin, Carondelet Mechanical

Jack Ellman, Central Garage

Jeremy Miller, Dead Wax Records

William Pauley, Confluence Kombucha

Scott Swanston, The Gramophone

Ted Wilson, Union Loafers

Lisa Govro, Big Heart Tea Co.

Andy Foerstel and Melissa Pfeiffer, Intoxicology

Robert Frank, Ferdworks

Rich Mueller, R L Mueller Popcorn & Supply

Andy Karandzieff, Crown Candy Kitchen

Sarah Miller, Switchgrass Spirits

Connie Gress, Every Body Massage

Janet Sanders and John Leible, Perpetua Iron

Steve Pohlman, Off Broadway

Vince Valenza, Blues City Deli

Sarah Shelton, Girl Louie

Kate Estwing, City House Country Mouse

Kris Kleindienst, Left Bank Books

Sheila Shahpari, Paritta Group

Walter Volz, Karl Volz & Sons Inc. (steel fabricators)

Mike Urness, Great Planes Trading Co. (Antique Tool Specialist)

Thomas Pullen, Mojo’s Music

Mike Killian, Killian Designs/The Shoelace Factory

Linsey Estes, Allow Me Cleaning & Services

Jamie Choler and Sara Hale, Fair Shares

Rick Funcik, The Joinery Custom Woodworking

Chad Taylor, The Venice Cafe

Lori Fowler, Cielo

Lisa Frick, Lisa Frick Artwork

Ann Rabbitt, Thorn Studio

Barbara Gremaud, Sacred Garden Midwifery & Lactation

Jason McEntire, Sawhorse Recording Studios

Todd Brutcher, Southside Alchemy

Mary Engelbreit, Mary Engelbreit Studio

Jeff Lopinot, Verve Hair Salon

Kay Rye, Sole Survivor Leather

Steve and Shelly Dachroeden, The Silver Ballroom & The Waiting Room

Paul Kafalenos, Silver Wing Studio

Brian Andrew Marek, Rubberstamp Records

Kevin Belford, Devil At The Confluence

Zach Miller and Mike Zanger, Taqueria Z

Joan Lipkin, That Uppity Theatre Company

Carrie Harris, The Crack Fox

Keith A. Buchholz, Fluxus St. Louis

Lynn Terry, Zoomies Cafe

Anna Grant, Cowpunkjewels

Alex Cupp, The Stellar Hog

Elicia Eskew and Gavin Haslett, Benton Park Cafe

Julie Sommer, Sommer Property investments

Susan Barrett, Barrett Barrera Projects & projects+gallery

John Schaefering, Power Play Hockey

Bill Streeter, Hydraulic Pictures

Cody Hayo, Pretty City Gardens and Landscapes

Kate Ewing, Brick City Yoga

Tom Lane, Metro Home Care Services

Jason Mohler, Mohler Material Handling Inc.

Alex Carlson, Red Guitar Bread

