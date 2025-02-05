Alton's Jacoby Arts Center finds a new location downtown, hopes to open this spring

The arts center in Alton that had been looking for a new building after leaving its longtime home last year has found another location in the heart of downtown.

The Jacoby Arts Center , which many say is a staple for the Metro East community, will be moving a couple of blocks west to another building, the center’s leaders said.

“We are so excited to get started at this new location,” said Valerie Hoven, president of the nonprofit arts center’s board. “The amount of support that we have received and heard from everyone has been really overwhelming and really, really inspiring.”

The Jacoby’s departure from its location last fall sparked controversy after an agreement to keep its building couldn’t be reached with the owner. The arts center has been virtual, looking for a new location, since October.

The new 4,000-square-foot location at 208 State St. used to be a restaurant, State Street Market. As plans developed for the restaurant to relocate to nearby Elsah, the new building’s owner reached out to the arts center.

The location won’t be as big as the former one, Hoven said. The previous building, at 627 E. Broadway, boasted more than 20,000 square feet for the Jacoby.

However, the arts center will largely be able to preserve its key programming at the new location, Hoven said.

Valerie Hoven is president of the Jacoby Arts Center's board.

“We knew we couldn't build exactly what we had there, simply because it's not the same,” she said. “But we didn't need that much space in the next space.”

The commercial kitchen used by the restaurant will be converted into space for the center’s clay studio. The Jacoby will also keep its classes, particularly those for youth. While the new building may not have a gallery like the old one, it does have ample window space to showcase local artists’ work, Hoven said.

“Part of our mission is to really empower local artists,” she said.

The Jacoby got the keys when the lease started on Saturday. Over the next couple of months, staff and volunteers will focus on fixing up the new location with the goal to start classes and events up in April.

Hoven said the board had explored a few other possibilities in town, but none of them fit like this one. Finding a building downtown is also a plus for a community that’s growing with new restaurants and retailers, she said.

“We're hoping that by adding the Jacoby Arts Center it really just makes it even more of a thriving district that we can support not just downtown Alton, but all of Madison County and beyond,” Hoven said.