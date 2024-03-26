Downtown Alton housing project gets a $1 million boost from federal earmark

Alton will soon be getting 120 new family housing units in a downtown apartment complex — a project that city leaders and elected officials believe will attract new residents to the area.

Dubbed “the Lovejoy” after Elijah Lovejoy, a famed 19th-century abolitionist who was assassinated in Alton, the apartment will break ground in 2025 and be complete by the end of 2026, according to its creators.

“We believe this investment in the Lovejoy will go a long way to enhance the quality of life and future prosperity of all for generations to come,” said Kiku Obata, who’s helping design the apartments for local development company AltonWorks.

Founded by John Simmons, a prominent local attorney, AltonWorks will own and operate the new apartment complex that will come with a price tag north of $50 million.

On Tuesday, city and company leadership celebrated federal funding of nearly $1.06 million to help with construction. The funding, secured by U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, came from a spending bill signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier in March.

“When we're talking about economic development, you can't separate the need for housing and housing development from making that a reality,” Budzinski said.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, third from left, talks with Dennis Highland, lead architect at Kiku Obata & Company on Tuesday at the Wedge Bank Building in Alton.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Shalanda Young, director of the federal Office of Management and Budget, on a building tour organized by AltonWorks on Tuesday at the Wedge Bank Building in Alton.

While Tuesday’s check is just a small portion, it will open the door for future funding, said Joe Weatherly, senior vice president of St. Louis-based design firm McCormack Baron Salazar, which is running the project.

Weatherly estimates roughly 50% of the project is funded so far. The Lovejoy project has pursued mortgage debt and tax credits through Illinois Housing Development Authority.

“This money, specifically Representative Budzinski being here, will help us attract other dollars,” Weatherly said.

City and AltonWorks leaders see the Lovejoy, and providing affordable housing, as crucial to revitalizing downtown in a city that’s been bleeding population in recent decades.

At its peak, Alton held a population of more than 43,000, according to the 1960 census. Now, that figure stands south of 26,000.

“I'm excited to see the change that's going to take place here in our community,” said Mayor David Goins.

This apartment complex, what AltonWorks estimates is the first housing construction project downtown in roughly 40 years, is planned to serve a variety of people from diverse cultural and economic backgrounds, Weatherly said.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Construction at the Wedge Bank Building during a tour on Tuesday in Alton

When completed, the Lovejoy will have a variety of room layouts. On average, AltonWorks leadership believes rent will range from $800 to $1,000 per month, depending on the size of the unit, Weatherly said.

A mixed-income apartment complex on the north side of East St. Louis, Parsons Place, also received $500,000 for renovations from the same congressional spending, Budzinkski said.

“We have to look at it holistically in order to really revitalize some of our communities, and housing investment I think is critical to that,” she said.

In all, six Metro East projects received funding from the federal earmarks, totaling about $9.41 million, according to the congresswoman’s office. Others include:



East Alton’s water treatment facility will get $5 million to modernize and increase its capacity.

An East St. Louis youth workforce development training center will get $1 million to expand its services.

Bethalto’s Boys and Girls Club received $1 million to construct a new clubhouse.

The City of Wood River will use $850,000 to construct a new detention pond, which will reduce flood risk in a populated part of the city.

The Lovejoy is just one of a handful of development projects AltonWorks has in its portfolio. The company has purchased 34 properties downtown and is also working on a food truck park, co-working space and restaurant, among others.