Likely relocation for Alton's historic Jacoby Arts Center causes concern

The Jacoby Arts Center , a staple of Alton for many in the Metro East community, will likely permanently move out of its downtown building at the end of September.

Its departure and relocation from the historic building that the arts center has called home for the past 20 years has created a tense situation for not only the arts center’s supporters but also the local development company working to revitalize Alton’s downtown that owns the building.

“It's an unfortunate situation,” said Chad Brigham, the chief legal and administrative officer with AltonWorks , the real estate company owned by another prominent local attorney working to develop the town. “I wish there wasn't misunderstanding and disappointment in the community. It's difficult sometimes to clarify that.”

When news of the likely departure spread in June via a letter from the Jacoby Arts Center to its supporters, an outcry on social media quickly followed. Some assumed it would be the end of the arts center.

“There's a lot of feelings right now that I think are more about the building itself than there are about the Jacoby Arts Center,” said Valerie Hoven, vice president and treasurer of the nonprofit arts center’s board.

For supporters of the Jacoby, moving from the building and likely never returning will be a sad affair. Exactly what’s next for the arts center remains unclear. However, Jacoby board members believe this will not be the end of the organization. It will likely look different though.

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio The Jacoby Arts Center earlier this month in downtown Alton

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio The Alton-based Jacoby Arts Center features more than 75 St. Louis-area artists and their work.

The history of the building

First dubbed the Madison County Arts Council, the nonprofit arts center renamed itself after the Jacoby family gave it the current building in 2004. AltonWorks founder John Simmons purchased the Jacoby Building in September 2018, according to property records from the county.

Managing the large building, at 627 E. Broadway, became too expensive for the Jacoby Arts Center. In 2018, the organization approached Simmons to purchase it, said Dennis Scarborough, a past president of the board and a downtown business owner.

“Of course, it sounded really, really good,” Scarborough said of Simmons’ purchase. “He took over the insurance, property taxes, all those kinds of things that were really, really getting into our budget, and he rented it to us at a fair price.”

The two parties entered into a lease agreement initially for five years. Since then, Simmons has spent more than $1 million in upkeep, taxes, insurance and more on the building. The lease has been extended twice until the end of September this year.

Over the six years, Jacoby paid $1,500 per month, which covered a portion of the utilities.

“It's been wonderfully generous of AltonWorks,” Hoven said.

Because the building is aging and needs repairs, Brigham with AltonWorks and those connected to the arts center have long known the Jacoby Arts Center would need to relocate — at least temporarily.

Provided / AltonWorks Renovations on the Jacoby building will begin this fall. They’ll include modernizing the aging building, repairing the old elevator and putting in apartments on the second and third floors.

News of the likely departure and controversy

Renovations will begin this fall. They’ll include modernizing the aging building, repairing the old elevator and putting in apartments on the second and third floors.

In May, it became clear that a preliminary proposal for the arts center to return to the building after renovations finished in 2026 would not work for them, Hoven said.

She estimates the first floor and basement of the Jacoby Arts Building span roughly 20,000 square feet.

Provided Chad Brigham is a business and legal adviser for AltonWorks.

AltonWorks' initial idea floated to the arts center would only provide 2,553 square feet, according to both Hoven and Brigham. While the board calculated the price for the new space to be at least triple the current payment, Brigham said there was never a specific price discussed.

“No discussion in terms of actual rent price,” he said.

AltonWorks didn’t make a specific rent offer because the organization doesn’t even know itself, Brigham said.

In addition to cash from John Simmons, there will be loans, tax increment financing and state tax credits to cover the $20 million in building renovations. The entities financing the cost of renovations will also help determine the rent when the construction is complete, Brigham said.

Regardless, the price required to return will be too much for the arts center to pay, Hoven said. Also, the organization would like to maintain the many programs it offers to the community — a rentable event space, a dark room and a clay studio, for example — in the future.

“For us to really meet the needs of the community and be sustainable, we need a space where we can offer some of those programs — the artists’ shop, and other spaces that offer some kind of income as well — so that we can continue to give money back to the community,” she said.

AltonWorks offered at least two other locations as possible alternatives from their vast stock of buildings along Broadway to house the arts center during the roughly 18 months of construction. Those alternatives came with similar deals requiring the Jacoby to cover only utilities, Brigham said.

“We did put in a great deal of work behind the scenes in trying to find an interim solution,” Brigham said. “We wanted to find a place for them to go, where it was easy for them to continue programming, whether it's 100% of it or some portion of it, that would work for them.”

Initially, the arts center hoped to keep the basement during the renovations, Hoven said. When it became clear the preliminary offer to return was for much less space than the arts center anticipated, the letter to the community was sent.

“The letter that came out was merely showing our surprise,” Hoven said. “Don't misinterpret it as panic. Don't misinterpret it as desperation.”

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio A smorgasbord of radios are displayed at the Jacoby Arts Center in Alton.

The commentary on social media was passionate. Some critics of AltonWorks said the organization has good intentions but hasn’t executed those plans. Others said Jacoby hasn’t planned well enough for the future.

For Brigham and the AltonWorks team, some of the criticism has been disappointing.

“I thought that there were some decent solutions. Were they perfect? No, but they were very, I thought, very good solutions,” he said. “And the fact that it has come to the point that it is right now is a bit hurtful.”

AltonWorks remains committed to the arts, Brigham said. John Simmons remains one the largest donors of the Jacoby Arts Center, Hoven and Brigham said.

“I don't think there's ever been a question of our support of that organization — of our affinity for that organization,” Brigham said. “While some of the events were unfortunate, some of them were encouraging. The entire community rallied around the Jacoby Arts Center. That's a good thing. It's a good thing to have a love for the arts like that in a downtown community.”

Sara McGibany, the executive director of Alton Main Street , an organization aimed at preserving the town, said AltonWorks should be commended for its vision. In many ways, her organization and AltonWorks share a vision for a thriving downtown.

Even though AltonWorks hosts public meetings, McGibany believes the current situation lacks true community engagement.

“We really think that if AltonWorks can get past some of the communication hurdles — and harness the community's passion and shift to more of a bottom-up decision-making process that centers on community input — then we can turn around the growing sentiment of distrust that's happening now,” McGibany said.

Scarborough, the past board president and downtown business owner, echoed the praise for Simmons and his support of the Jacoby Arts Center. With the Jacoby likely moving, the future looks bleak, though.

“It's a community arts center that does a lot of good work,” Scarborough said. “The community is going to suffer, and they're going to be missed by the community if they're not there.”

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Shalanda Young, director of the federal Office of Management and Budget, talks to Illinois U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, during a tour of a construction project by AltonWorks last April in Alton. AltonWorks, who is building the LoveJoy Apartment Complex is receiving over $1 million in federal funding.

What does the future hold?

AltonWorks will continue forging ahead with its ambitious plans to revitalize Alton. The organization hopes to conclude construction on the Wedge Innovation Center, which will have a restaurant, retail and co-working space, this fall. Lucas Row, a mix of apartments and retail space, is scheduled to be completed next spring.

The remainder of the arts and innovation district , currently named after the Jacoby, will also move forward.

“I believe in two years it's going to be a much different place,” Brigham said of Alton. “It's going to be thriving. It's going to be new businesses, new tenants — and it's going to be a nice proof of concept for what you can do in a small community like that.”

The Jacoby board recently formed a strategic planning committee. Its task: figuring out what’s next for the arts center. The committee will reevaluate what space the Jacoby needs, what programs it wants to offer to the community and how they want to make that a reality.

Keeping the arts center is essential for board members like Hoven. In her experience, it’s been a place where local aspiring artists get their start.

“Art is one of the only ways to show your true authentic self,” Hoven said. “And there's more people than I realized who do not get that opportunity every day.”

The Jacoby will shut its doors to pack over the next month. Hoven said she’s optimistic the board will have concrete plans by the end of September when their lease officially ends.

“Alton is such a fabulous and supportive community,” she said. “We still have lots of great options, so that the Jacoby Arts Center will continue to thrive in Alton and beyond.”

