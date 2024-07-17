St. Charles County plant to get millions to expand semiconductor manufacturing

One of the world's leading suppliers of critical components for semiconductor chips is getting significant federal support to expand its operations in St. Charles County.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Wednesday that it will provide up to $400 million in funding from the CHIPS and Science Act to GlobalWafers Co. to establish more of the semiconductor supply chain in the U.S.

“[This is] an important step to onshore a critical component for the semiconductors that are the foundation of our information age,” said Arati Prabhakar, who directs the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

The funding from the federal government will help GlobalWafers make nearly $4 billion in capital investments into new manufacturing facilities at subsidiaries in Texas and Missouri, she said. It includes MEMC LLC, which recently completed a $300 million expansion of its O’Fallon, Missouri, plant.

These facilities will focus on producing silicon wafers, which are essential building blocks to semiconductor chips, Prabhakar said.

“Trying to make a chip without a wafer is sort of like trying to make a taco without a tortilla; it just won’t work,” she said. “Wafers are the foundation, and if you don’t have wafers then you don’t have chips.”

The expansion of the O’Fallon facility will produce 300mm silicon-on-insulator wafers, which have better capabilities in rough environments and are often used in defense and aerospace applications. Prabhakar stressed the importance of manufacturing these components in the U.S. since roughly 90% of silicon wafers are produced in East Asia today.

“Taken together this investment will create over 2,500 jobs in construction and in manufacturing, right here in America,” Prabhakar said.

Senior Biden administration officials expected the expansion in St. Charles County to generate 500 construction jobs and 130 in manufacturing once complete. They declined to specify how much of the funding was going to each state, calling the agreement “a non-binding preliminary memorandum of terms” to provide the money.

“Anytime you can get 130 high-tech jobs in a cutting-edge part of technology in a much- needed globally demanded product, that’s a great thing for your community,” said Scott Drachnik, president and CEO of the St. Charles County Economic Development Council. “It’s good for our county, for the metro area and for the rest of the country.”

Drachnik noted this federal support comes after other large financial commitments to the region in recent years by the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency and companies like Boeing and General Motors.

“And now this continued expansion of MEMC, high-tech manufacturing and high-tech business opportunities and services are growing and finding themselves at the center of things in metro St. Louis and St. Charles County,” he said.

It reflects St. Louis’ position to play a crucial role in global supply chains that depend on advanced manufacturing, said Maggie Kost, who leads the business attraction team at Greater St. Louis Inc. She added it’s good news for the St. Louis region, where manufacturing plays an important role in the local economy.

“One of the incredible strengths of this region is our ability to get products in and out across the country and across the globe,” she said. “And that's why you're seeing companies that are critical in supply chains located here in this region. It’s not just folks putting that final product together, it’s the folks along that supply chain as well.”

