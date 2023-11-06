© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Clayco to expand St. Louis-area operations with new building and 400 new jobs

St. Louis Public Radio | By Sarah Kellogg
Published November 6, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST
An empty office buildling.
Eric Schmid
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Real estate development, architecture, engineering and construction firm Clayco plans to renovate the space at 8640 Evans Ave. in Berkeley. The building was previously used by Express Scripts until it was vacated in 2021.

Clayco, a construction and design firm, is expanding its St. Louis operations through the purchase and renovation of a north St. Louis County building.

The business purchased the former Express Scripts site located near North Hanley Road and Interstate 70. The building will undergo renovations and is anticipated to be ready by October.

During an announcement Monday in Jefferson City, Clayco founder Bob Clark said Missouri is the “easiest state to do business with.”

“Our employees want to be here, they want to stay here. And we've been having terrific success recruiting people to the state of Missouri,” Clark said. “It's affordable, it has a diverse economy, it's a welcoming community, and we could not be more excited to be growing our platform in the St. Louis region and in the state of Missouri.”

Though Clayco is headquartered in Chicago, it was founded in the St. Louis region and employs around 600 people in the area.

Clark said those employees are scattered across four different locations.

“To get all of our people under one roof is a great opportunity for the business,” Clark said.

He said some of the renovations will include making the building more environmentally friendly and providing a full food service facility for employees.

A rendering of Clayco's new office space.
Clayco
A rendering of Clayco's new office space at 8640 Evans Ave. in Berkeley. The real estate development, architecture, engineering and construction firm plans to consolidate workers from multiple offices in the St. Louis region into this location.

The expansion, a roughly $50 million investment, is anticipated to add about 400 new jobs over a six-year period, meaning the building will house 1,000 employees.

According to the Missouri Department of Economic Development, Clayco took advantage of the state’s business incentives.

Michelle Hataway, acting director of the department, said Clayco will benefit from the Missouri Works program and the Business Use Incentives for Large-Scale Development or BUILD program. Together those incentives add up to a little over $18 million.

Speaking during the announcement, Gov. Mike Parson said companies are choosing Missouri due to its “inviting business climate.”

“These investments from major employers like Clayco are encouraging signs that our hard work to strengthen our economy is producing real results,” Parson said. “Results that are creating jobs, improving lives and making a real difference for hardworking Missourians not only in the St. Louis region, but all across our great state.”
Tags
Economy & Business Top StoriesNorth St. Louis CountyClaycoEconomic DevelopmentBob ClarkMike Parson
Sarah Kellogg
Sarah Kellogg has been the Missouri Statehouse and politics reporter for St. Louis Public Radio since 2021.
See stories by Sarah Kellogg
Related Content