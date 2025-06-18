© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Where to celebrate Juneteenth in the St. Louis region

St. Louis Public Radio | By Lara Hamdan
Published June 18, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
State Rep. Chantelle Nickson-Clark, D-St. Louis, St. Louis County Council Chair Shalonda Webb ride in a pickup truck decorated for Juneteenth on June 19, 2024 in St. Louis.
Tristen Rouse
/
St. Louis Public Radio
State Rep. Chantelle Nickson-Clark, D-St. Louis, and St. Louis County Council Chair Shalonda Webb ride in a pickup truck decorated for Juneteenth on June 19, 2024, in St. Louis.

It’s been four years since Congress and President Joe Biden made Junetheenth a national holiday, but Black Americans across the country have long commemorated the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned they were free – marking the end of slavery in the U.S.

And the celebrations for Juneteenth — also known as Jubilee Day, Freedom Day Liberation Day and Emancipation Day — continue to grow in the St. Louis region.

Celebrations commemorating the June 19 holiday kicked off earlier this week, but there are still plenty of events left to check out throughout the week.

St. Louis

St. Louis County

Metro East 

Did we miss a local event? Let us know by emailing feedback@stlpr.org.
