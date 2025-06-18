Where to celebrate Juneteenth in the St. Louis region
It’s been four years since Congress and President Joe Biden made Junetheenth a national holiday, but Black Americans across the country have long commemorated the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned they were free – marking the end of slavery in the U.S.
And the celebrations for Juneteenth — also known as Jubilee Day, Freedom Day Liberation Day and Emancipation Day — continue to grow in the St. Louis region.
Celebrations commemorating the June 19 holiday kicked off earlier this week, but there are still plenty of events left to check out throughout the week.
St. Louis
- June 19: Juneteenth at the Garden, Missouri Botanical Garden
- June 19: Third annual Juneteenth “FREE–DOME” Celebration, Griot Museum of Black History
- June 19: Fifth annual Juneteenth Festival Block Party, House of Soul
- June 19: Believe It Youth Organization’s Juneteenth Community Block Party, Cleveland High School
- June 19: Joyful Juneteenth: An Evening of Performances, Missouri History Museum
- June 20: Downtown Summer Nights: Juneteenth Market, Kiener Plaza
- June 22: The Community Wellness Projects’ fourth annual Juneteenth Celebration, Old North St. Louis
St. Louis County
- June 18: A Juneteenth Celebration of Black Composers, Ritenour High School Community Auditorium
- June 19: City of Dellwood Juneteenth Festival, Dellwood Recreation Center
- June 19: Juneteenth Celebration with St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Manchester United Methodist Church
Metro East
- June 19: Illinois Black Woodstock Festival, Juneteenth Edition, East St. Louis
- June 19: Collinsville High School's Black Student Union’s Juneteenth Parade and Festival, Uptown Collinsville
- June 19: Metro East St. Louis Community Initiative’s sixth annual Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk, Frank Holton State Park
Did we miss a local event? Let us know by emailing feedback@stlpr.org.