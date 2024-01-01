Celisa Calacal

Celisa CalacalGovernment & Politics Reporter | KCUR
As KCUR’s Missouri politics and government reporter, it’s my job to show how government touches every aspect of our lives. I break down political jargon so people can easily understand policies and how it affects them. My work is people-forward and centered on civic engagement and democracy. I hold political leaders and public officials accountable for the decisions they make and their impact on our communities. Follow me on Twitter @celisa_mia or email me at celisa@kcur.org.
The Kansas City Chiefs will make their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years after upsetting the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10, at the AFC Championship in Baltimore.
Kansas City has the only police department in Missouri that's under state control. Although voters statewide raised how much of the city's budget must be spent on the KCPD, activists say local opposition to Amendment 4 created an opportunity to put policing decisions back in the city's hands.
Federal officials are responding to Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. Many Democrats have called for more restrictions on gun access. While Republican lawmakers have condemned the shooting, critics have quick to point out the tight relationships these lawmakers have held with the NRA.
Listen to this episode of A People's History Of Kansas City , a new podcast from KCUR 89.3. For more stories like this one, subscribe on Apple Podcasts ...
A week after voters approved a measure to legalize medical marijuana in Missouri, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced today that it will...