Commentary: Leisure can be a powerful theme in arts and culture

When I think of art with themes of leisure, I think of Monet and his garden of water lilies in Giverny, Max Beckmann and his characters relaxing and frolicking at the beach and George Seurat's "Bathers at Asnieres."

Spanning virtually all time periods and cultural traditions, depictions of leisure have enjoyed varying degrees of popularity and veneration in art. Several artifacts from ancient Egypt depict royal subjects at leisure, while later the more humanized divine subjects of Greek and Roman mythology were often depicted in scenes of leisure or play, notably on a number of Greek ceramics.

Scenes of ordinary people at leisure did not become common in the West until the 17th and 18th centuries as secular art gained a foothold.

Leisure was a central focus of 18th century Rococo painters such as Fragonard and the 19th century saw leisure presented in countless different ways, from Manet's "Luncheon on the Grass" to Seurat's "Sunday on La Grande Jatte."

Leisure has long been a central theme in art reflecting societal norms, cultural values and personal aspirations. From the leisurely countryside outings depicted in Impressionist paintings to the grand celebrations of aristocratic life in Rococo works, artists have used leisure as a lens through which to explore class, identity and changing social dynamics. In historical art, scenes of leisure often reinforced status distinctions--who had the luxury of relaxation and who did not. Meanwhile, modern depictions of leisure challenged these traditional representations embracing diverse perspectives and questioning its accessibility. Whether through the serene contemplation of nature, the bustling energy of social gatherings or the quiet solitude of a reader lost in a book, artistic portrayals of leisure invite viewers to consider how recreation shapes human experience across time.

Several art movements have prominently featured leisure as a theme reflecting changing social attitudes toward relaxation and recreation. Impressionism, led by artists like Monet and Renoir, captured scenes of leisure in outdoor settings, emphasizing light, movement and everyday enjoyment. Rococo, with its ornate and playful style, often depicted aristocratic leisure showcasing lavish gatherings and idyllic pastoral scenes. Post Impressionism, particularly in the works of Seurat, explored leisure through structured compositions, as seen in "Bathers at Asnieres." Genre painting, spanning various periods, frequently illustrated everyday leisure activities from Dutch golden age domestic scenes to 19th century depictions of social outings. These movements collectively highlight how leisure has been perceived and represented across different eras and artistic style.

Summer is a season that brings to mind images of leisurely activities, relaxation and the pursuit of joy. Some of the artists who are very well known for these images are British artist David Hockney who fell in love with California and images of private swimming pools, an often overlooked principal figure of the Impressionist movement, French artist Frédéric Bazille who was influenced by the relaxed atmosphere of contemporary life and American Edward Hopper who escaped to the coastline of Cape Cod where he found refuge and inspiration for his realistic images.

Themes of leisure appear across various art forms beyond painting. Sculpture has captured moments of relaxation such as Rodin's "The Thinker" which embodies contemplation. Photography often documents leisure activities and Dance expresses leisure through movement, whether in classical ballet or spontaneous social dances. Music evokes leisure through compositions that reflect relaxation and celebration such as jazz, improvisations or pastoral symphonies and literature explores leisure in narratives about travel, recreation and personal reflection. Theater and film bring leisure to life through performances that depict variations, festivals and everyday moments of enjoyment.

Across these forms leisure remains a powerful theme that reflects cultural values and personal experiences.

I'm off to "soak in" some culture and relaxation in our arts and culture laden St. Louis.

Nancy Kranzberg has been involved in the arts community for more than forty years on numerous arts related boards.