The Sheldon’s $11 million update is meant to circle its place on the cultural map

The Sheldon Concert Hall and Galleries just got easier to find.

Leaders of the venue in Grand Center showed off the fruits of an $11 million renovation during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. One update is an illuminated marquee.

The lack of a prominent marquee on the building , which opened in 1912 as home of the Ethical Society of St. Louis, contributed to a lower profile in the arts-rich neighborhood than the organization merited, Executive Director Peter Palermo said.

“I think I've heard too many times from people that the Sheldon is the best kept secret in St Louis. We want to be visible,” Executive Director Peter Palermo said in an interview after the ceremony. “We were kind of running under the radar. And so a big part of this process has been announcing that we're here. This is an arts and entertainment district, and we are absolutely a pivotal player in that neighborhood.”

The Sheldon sits on Washington Avenue, steps from the Pulitzer Arts Foundation and the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis and around the corner from the Fabulous Fox Theatre and the Grandel.

Other updates include an improved entranceway leading to a central staircase from which the concert hall, concessions and principal gallery can be reached. Visitors previously had to pick out a careful path from the front door, located in an adjacent building, to the concert hall itself. The route took concertgoers away from the bathrooms and concessions. Renovations also include new bathrooms, a new bar and the consolidation of six small galleries upstairs into one space.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Savannah Babington, a creative services associate at the Regional Arts Commission, second from right, speaks with Katie Peissig, marketing director at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis. The two were among the first to explore renovations to the Sheldon Concert Hall and Galleries.

The organization has raised $9.1 million toward its $11 million goal. Construction began in January, and the concert hall and galleries have been closed to visitors since May. The renovation, led by St. Louis architecture firm Trivers , is the first for the building since the 1990s.

“Now that we have reinvented, regenerated and renovated the space, it's going to be even more grand than it was, whether we're talking about educational programs, arts galleries, our wonderful concerts or other events that take place here,” board Chair Cheryl D. Walker told a crowd of about 100 supporters.

A place to listen and look

Leaders of the Sheldon describe the 712-person capacity hall’s acoustics as perfect. Smaller ensembles and groups featuring acoustic instruments tend to shine in the space, though the venue books a variety of acts.

The Sheldon hosts more than 100 concerts and welcomes nearly 100,000 visitors each year. The venue’s 2025-26 season is built around the theme “Exploring Our Roots” and includes concert series dedicated to rhythm and jazz, world music and folk.

Roger McGuinn is due to perform Wednesday evening and coming weeks include shows by Lori McKenna , the Arturo O’Farrill Quintet and North Mississippi Allstars .

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cheryl D. Walker, board chair of the Sheldon Arts Foundation, stands with other supporters of the organization as she cuts a ceremonial ribbon marking the reopening of the Sheldon Concert Hall and Galleries after an $11 million renovation.

Receiving less public attention than its concerts is the Sheldon’s 7,000 square feet of gallery space, including one gallery dedicated to work by young and emerging artists. After the renovation, the Sheldon has two large galleries. The changes allow Gallery Director Paula Lincoln to program two in-depth gallery exhibitions at a time, rather than a central exhibition and six smaller ones.

The organization’s leaders say the renovations should help emphasize this part of its programming.

The first post-renovation art show at the Sheldon is “ We Each Hold Stories ,” a collection of photography by Tom Jones. Jones’ work comments on the experiences and outside perceptions of Native Americans, particularly members of the Ho-Chunk Nation in Wisconsin. Jones and Lincoln will give a talk to mark the exhibition’s opening on Nov 7.

“Our concert hall is world class. It's a treasure. It's a gem of St Louis,” Palermo said, “but we wanted to lift up the rest of our visitor experience to be at that same level. And so when people walk in now, they're going to be welcomed by that sort of modern standard of a visitor experience.”

