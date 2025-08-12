St. Lou Fringe makes its return to Grand Center this week

St. Lou Fringe Fest makes its return this week with more than 100 performances in Grand Center.

The festival includes plays, musicals, comedy shows and live performances from more than 52 independent producers from St. Louis and beyond.

Festival organizers said there’s something for everyone this week.

Many of this year’s productions will focus on identity and how it feels to be an American in 2025, said Matthew R. Kerns, president and artistic director of St. Lou Fringe.

“I'm seeing [artists] talk about their different journeys with what it is to be an American, what it is to be someone in St Louis and being in community,” Kerns said.

The shows include one-person shows and full-scale productions with large casts. Kerns said a productions that stands out is “Jeannette Rankin: Champion of Persistence,” which focuses on Rankin, the first woman elected to U.S. federal office. He also recommended “John Hughes Your Own Adventure,” which pays homage to the famed film director and '90s Choose Your Own Adventure books by the Cherokee Street Theatre Co.

“Artists have things to say, and they comment on the times that they live in, and there's a lot to comment on right now,” Kerns said. “They are doing everything from taking serious issues to silly issues and things that are going to make you laugh and cry and smashing them all together in one big festival.”

Other productions include shows on mental health, grief, cabaret performances, salsa dance-inspired shows and even magicians.

“The independent art community is alive and strong,” Kerns said. “In St. Louis, we've got a lot of creativity and a lot of creative, creative people making imaginative, interesting, fun work for all ages.”

The festival runs through Aug. 17. Find details about the performances here.

