Commentary: Children in St. Louis are well served with arts programs

Every time I begin to compose a commentary, I realize that I've bitten off way more than I can chew. I was speaking with my friend Ben Nordstrom, Executive Director of the St. Louis Children's Choirs, and he told me about his wonderful organization which is one of the finest children's choruses in the nation. The outstanding faculty trains talented children in a variety of musical styles, including classical, sacred, jazz and contemporary music. Classes are taught in six ensemble levels that match the children's musical abilities. They perform at such prestigious places as Powell Hall and some groups travel all over the world.

I opened my email and found a message from the director of CAM (Contemporary Art Museum), Lisa Melandri, telling me about the incredible "Art Reach" program's latest exhibition, "The Art of Caring." This program is the product of a semester-long focus on questions of social justice and healing with visual art students at Clyde C. Miller, Sumner and Vashon schools.

CAM has several other programs for our young folks such as "Museum Studies," "New Art in the Neighborhood" and Pre-Professional level art instruction for high schoolers.

Stages St. Louis employs the best musical theater artists available regionally and nationally but is also well known for educating thousands of students each year at its performing arts academy, the region’s only year-round arts school with a comprehensive curriculum run by a professional theater company

As you can see, St. Louis has youth programs galore. The St. Louis Art Museum has many programs for youth such as Family Sundays where families can explore some of the collection with themed gallery explorations and hands-on arts activities. Wee Weekends is designed for children from 3 to 5 and their caregivers, providing playtime, storytelling, museum walks, reading, art exploration and creative activities. Another offering is Teen Arts Council, a group of arts-minded teens who serve as ambassadors and advisors. The museum also provides young artists exhibitions where teens create art for display in the student gallery.

The docent program at the St. Louis Art Museum also includes many guided tours for students of all ages.

And COCA (Center for Creative Arts) has art for all ages. COCA's teaching artists have school residencies which include a trip to COCA’s Millstone Gallery to see an exhibition or a trip to see a live performance. There are school day residencies in dance which include choreography, contemporary, creative movement, hip-hop, jazz, modern and West African. There are also residencies in Digital Media, Theater and Literary Arts, Music which includes singing, songwriting and African Percussion, as well as many Visual Arts programs.

COCA also has numerous after school classes which school teachers and COCA staff customize for the students.

Consuming Kinetic Dance Company offers a wide variety of dance classes for all ages and levels,

And Opera Theatre of St. Louis has top notch vocal training for high schoolers. Students are selected to participate in the Bayer Fund Artist Training. Many Artists in Training graduates have gone on to become professional singers, educators, stage directors and arts administrators.

Since 2019 world renowned soprano Patricia Racette has held the position of Director of Young Artists Programs.

Once again, this is just the tip of the iceberg as to the wealth and depth of arts programs for children and youth in our town.

Nancy Kranzberg has been involved in the arts community for more than forty years on numerous arts related boards.