Commentary: The arts can provide powerful therapeutic tools to treat physical, mental and emotional issues

In recent years the field of art therapy has grown and become strengthened. So what exactly is art therapy and does it include all the different art disciplines?

Art therapy is a powerful form of expressive therapy that utilizes the creative process of art-making to enhance the physical, mental and emotional well-being of individuals across all age groups. Art therapists are masters’ level mental health professionals and graduates from accredited art therapy programs. They receive specialized training in both psychology and art, allowing them to guide clients through a unique, therapeutic journey. Unlike art classes, art therapy doesn't require any prior artistic experience or specific expectations for creative expression from the participant. Instead, it provides a safe place for individuals to process their feelings, experiences and emotions through various art materials and techniques, The process allows clients to explore their inner selves, heal past wounds and find empowerment, all while fostering growth and self-acceptance. Whether it's using paint, clay or other mediums, art therapy offers a powerful avenue for self-expression and healing.

Art therapy is used in all artistic disciplines and can be used in dance, literature and music. Art therapy covers a large age range from toddlers to senior citizens.

Dance/movement therapy involves using dance and movement as therapeutic tools. These interventions are tailored to individual needs within a therapeutic context. Dance/movement therapists are highly trained and have completed approved programs in this field. Dance therapists collaborate with doctors, nurses, psychologists and other specialists.

The goals of dance/movement therapists are to regulate emotions, help patients with self-expression, improve body image and self-perception, reduce stress, improve socialization and more.

I recently saw a production of "Body Traffic" put on by Dance St. Louis. This exciting and exhilarating group was founded in 2007 by Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett. Challenge, passion, empathy, growth and inclusion are at the heart of everything "Body Traffic" does. It seeks to elevate dance beyond an art form to a mode of exploration and celebration of ideas and spirit through movement because without movement nothing changes. This seems to be right along the lines of the goals of dance/movement therapists.

Music therapy is another branch of art therapy. I just returned from Venice and while sitting in St. Mark's Square listened to the wonderful music played by an orchestra that moved me into a deep emotional state of rapture and tears. Heaven knows with the proper guidance to channel these feelings what problems I could have solved within me.

An article titled "Music Therapy: giving wings to the mind” written by Pam McGrath in a Washington University Barnes Jewish Hospital publication starts with a quote from Plato, "Music is a moral law. It gives a soul to the Universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, a charm to sadness, gaiety and life to everything. It is the essence of order, and leads to all that is good and just and beautiful."

In this article McGrath says, "Belief in the connection between music and the body and mind's well-being dates back millennia, but the genesis of modern music therapy occurred after World War II, when physicians and nurses witnessed the positive, emotional response veterans had to music. Since those anecdotal observations were made in the late 1940s, music therapy has developed into an accredited allied health profession that uses evidence based (scientifically and clinically proven) music interventions to address the physical, emotional, cognitive and social needs of groups and individuals.

SOVA, a University of Pittsburgh mental health lab, addresses poetry therapy in an article. "Poetry therapy is a form of expressive arts therapy that uses poems, narratives and other spoken or written media to promote well-being and healing. Therapists might use existing literature or encourage those in therapy to create their own literary works as part of treatment. The goal of a poetry therapist is to offer a safe, nonjudgmental environment for people to explore written expression and the associated emotional responses."

The idea that words can heal dates back to 4000BCE when Egyptians used to write words on papyrus, dissolve them in liquid and give them to those who were ill as treatment. The use of poetry and literature in therapy has been used over the years in numerous ways.

The arts are not to be taken lightly. They are a powerful force that can help change our society into a much better place to live in all ways for all people. The arts are a tool that can be used to improve our mental well-being and if used by highly trained arts therapists can help us heal and be stronger and better citizens.

Nancy Kranzberg has been involved in the arts community for more than forty years on numerous arts related boards.