Reggae? South Asian folk music? Ghanaian drumming? This new St. Louis series has it

The Festival of Nations in Tower Grove Park has long been one of the signature summer events in St. Louis, drawing thousands of visitors annually to sample food, wares and music from around the world for one weekend.

A partnership between the International Institute and the Music at the Intersection festival will now make more music and performances from around the world available to St. Louisans.

Summer Series, a set of free shows on select Sundays at the Dark Room and Sophie’s Artist Lounge, features global sounds performed by artists who immigrated to St. Louis from overseas.

“St. Louis has a rich musical heritage that really lifts up the whole United States, but you can't have a conversation about our music without talking about where it originates from, and the places from around the world that influence our artists,” said Larry Morris, the Kranzberg Arts Foundation’s director of residency. “International influences come into our city when it comes to music, culture and everything else, and we want to lift that up as well.”

Upcoming performances will feature reggae and Afro-beats tunes spun by Dj Akis on June 9; a fusion of traditional South Asian dance with other styles from around the world by Noori on June 23; DjK, who blends the south Asian folk style bhangra with hip-hop and electronic dance music, on July 28; and Ghana-born drummer Paa Kow on Sept. 8.

The series programming highlights music and performance from cultures that are heavily represented in St. Louis, said Bianco Fitzpatrick, the International Institute’s events manager.

“America is made up of people from all over the world. And so I think that's what St. Louis really speaks to. The music in St. Louis is made up of the people that are here, and many of those people are former immigrants. They add to our culture,” Fitzpatrick said.

Kranzberg Arts Foundation Ghana-born drummer Paa Kow will perform as part of the free series in September.

Organizers intend the shows to be small samples of the Festival of Nations experience, complete with food trucks, international vendors and information about St. Louis geared for recent arrivals.

Music at the Intersection organizers also will program one of the stages at this year’s Festival of Nations in August. The third annual Music at the Intersection festival is scheduled for September.

“The Festival of Nations is known for the food and the vending and the music and whatnot, but it means so much more,” Morris said. “It's St. Louis culture – and how St. Louis culture is being molded and lifted by all of these wonderful influences that are coming into our city, and by people who have been here, creating community that sometimes we don't always see.”

