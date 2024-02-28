Hundreds of St. Louis-area musicians call for KDHX leaders to resign

More than 450 St. Louis and national musicians say the leaders at KDHX need to step down following a string of controversies.

In a letter shared Tuesday, artists like Tonina, Steve Ewing and Javier Mendoza and musicians from the Mighty Pines, Boxcar, iLLPHONICS, Funky Butt Brass Band and other groups said Executive Director Kelly Wells and the station’s board aren’t serving the community.

“KDHX’s poor management decisions have led to the station divorcing itself from the St. Louis community,” said Jorge Valcárcel, lead vocalist and guitarist of St. Louis band Boxcar and co-author of the letter said in a statement. “I feel it is time for management to step down to restore a leadership that is more representative and responsive to the music community, and the general community at large.”

The full list of musicians who signed the letter is below.

Signees cited numerous concerns, dating back to 2019 when station volunteers accused Wells and leaders ofracism and harassment. Last year, Wells and Board of Directors President Gary Pierson sparked a community-wide uproar when the station dismissed more than 20 DJs. Former DJs and volunteers also signed a letter of no confidence in Wells.

With fewer longtime DJs, the station doesn’t have the same community or institutional knowledge it once had, said Jorge Valcárcel, vocalist and guitar player for St. Louis band Boxcar.

“These are the kind of people that can help nurture a music community and small local bands like ourselves that don't have the huge corporate stations pushing our music,” Valcárcel said. “Now all these DJs are gone and for us, that was really troublesome.”

In a statement, Pierson said the KDHX board will stick to its strategic plan and continues to back the station's leaders.

“It’s unfortunate that many of the artists who signed this letter have had their music lifted up by KDHX. Many still have their music played on our station continuing their exposure in the community. KDHX will continue to spotlight musical talent from St. Louis and beyond,” Pierson wrote.

Wells and Piersoncriticized former volunteers and DJs who have called for leadership change, citing that many were working against the station’s DEI efforts and its strategic plan.

Valcárcel said Wells and leaders haven’t provided evidence to back up those claims. Other DJs and musicians have continued to object to the accusations.

“We would hope, especially with the representation that is made up of the community of musicians that have signed this, that some of the misstatements of them being proponents of diversity that we are against or we're anti or whatever the narrative is that they're trying to play that is blatantly false,” said Sheila Shahpari, a singer-songwriter and former KDHX volunteer who is a co-author of the letter. “That should be self-evident with the diversity that was represented on this call.”

The letter follows other community efforts to change station leadership. Last month, more than 150 business leaderssupported the dismissed DJs. A group of former volunteers is alsosuing the station, aiming to change the makeup of its board of directors by removing two board members and adding three others.

In a recent statement, station leaders said it’s made strides over the past year, gaining 275 first-time donors, adding 26 new DJs and boosting the percentage of DJs from underrepresented backgrounds from 23% to 58%. But in the same statement, Wells acknowledged that the station lost more than a third of its donors and a fourth of its volunteers and faces financial troubles.

Signees said they’re looking forward to a brighter future at the station.

“There is no way we want KDHX to go away,” Valcárcel said. “What we do want is to have a community radio station that has the community in that and we feel that at this time, KDHX is just not listening to the donors, the listeners, the people of St. Louis and I don’t think they can do their job if they don’t respect those people that they’re broadcasting to.”

Artists who signed, as they appear in the letter:

Sheila Shahpari

Brian Andrew Marek (The Vertigo Swirl)

Jorge A Valcárcel (Boxcar)

Tecora Morgan

Langen Elise Neubacher (The Defeated County)

Rich Wooten (Memorexica)

Dan C. Roth

Jeff Hess (The Sunken Heads)

Joe Wilson

Spencer Marquart (Rough Shop)

Auset Sarno

Jesse Irwin (Diesel Island)

Ryan Koster (Mobile Alien Research Unit)

Eric Hall

Daniel O'Connell

Tony Estrada (All The Days, Rough Shop, BAJA(T), Dangerous Kitchen)

Mike Schrand (Salt of the Earth / Mike Schrand)

Sean Garcia

Andy Ploof (Rough Shop, BAJA)

Kevin Koehler (iLLPHONiCS & Obviously Offbeat)

Brad Sarno (Auset, BAJA, Rough Shop)

Ken Kase (Ken Kase/Corpus Alienum/Birthday People)

Anne Williamson (Sadie Hawkins Day String Band, The Bob Band, The July Sisters)

Nick Barbieri

Dave Pearson

Robert Hedges (Vertigo Swirl)

Stephanie Stewart (All the Days)

Sammy Bee (Modillo)

M Freihoff

Jonathan Parsons

Don V O'Laughlin

Neil Fitzgerald (Lost Dog)

Cara Ristau (The Meowzas)

Mike Tiefenbrun (The Rotators, Mayor Taylor)

Jack Petracek (Finn’s Motel, Mike Martin & the Sticky Keys, American Professionals, Rolltop Recording Studio)

Meghan Gohil

Michelle Rae (Mike Martin and the Sticky Keys)

Hamise Askew Sunkara (Che Sanchez)

Dave Collett (Aquitaine, Lost Dog)

Luke Sailor (SoulCity Organ Trio)

Matthew Lesch (Matt "The Rattlesnake" Lesch)

EJ Fitch (Kickstand)

Tommy Halloran (Skamasala)

Dave Harris (Free Dirt, The Janson Gates)

Rob Matzker (Modillo)

Dan Niewoehner (Danny Warner Band)

Louis Guise (The Saw is Family - Rock Kickass)

Joel Ferber (As the Crowe Flies)

Dave Drebes (Breathing Room)

Kevin Bowers

Jim Mac

Gerard Erker (The Mighty Pines)

Robin Allen

Mike Murano (The Mighty Pines)

Ethan Jones (Dr. Zhivegas, Broken Jukebox)

Sean Canan (Sean Canan's Voodoo Players)

Zion Albert (Zion Albert Lion Roots Productions)

Darren P O’Brien

Ryan Calloway

Toby Mechem (The Grooveliner)

Thomas Coriell (The Red-Headed Strangers, Sadie Hawkins Day Stringband)

Charlie Cerpa (Andy Coco’s NOLA Funk and R&B Revue, Sean Cannon’s Voodoo Players, Funky Butt Brass Band)

Darian Wigfall (DJ Whiz)

Mary Ann Young Schulte (Arcadia Orchestra)

Taryn Michelson

Lacie Williams (Prairie Rehab)

Jim Peters (Funky Butt Brass Band)

John Higgins (Liquid Gold, Thayne Bradford Duo)

Michael Martin (Mike Martin and the Sticky Keys)

Brian McClelland (Whoa Thunder & Blip Blap Video)

Steve Dachroeden (Jeffy And The Sunken Heads)

Rick Dachroeden (Night Parks)

Kevin Schneider (The Jag-Wires, Thee Fine Lines, The Uppers)

Matt Harnish (Bunnygrunt)

Lij Shaw (Enormous Richard, Green Eggs and Spam, The Toy Box Studio)

Brian Fleschute (ZANTIGO!)

Billy Moran (BoogieFoot, Elly May's Kritters)

Tony Cornejo (The Danged)

Matty Coonfield (Bug Chaser)

Steve Scariano (Finn's Motel, The Love Experts, Mike Martin & The Sticky Keys)

Steve Dawson (Dolly Varden)

Ivan Soliton (Holy Nitemare)

Richard Hibbs (Mound City Slickers)

Ron Sikes (Funky Butt Brass Band)

Aaron Chandler (Funky Butt Brass Band)

Adam Hucke (Funky Butt Brass Band)

Cody Henry (Funky Butt Brass Band)

John Logan

Ethan Leinwand (Miss Jubilee, The Bottlesnakes)

Suzie Gilb (Suzie Cue)

John Blandford

Danny Kathriner (All The Days, Colonel Ford, Kickstand)

Amy Hawkins (Robbie & the Rockin’ Fools)

Joe Meyer

Gregory Comer (Breathing Room)

Brian Curran

Brad Jackson (The Fighting Side)

Seth Barnhart (The Fighting Side)

Brian Lee Bauer (River Despair)

Ryan Wasoba

Jerry Mazzuca

Michael Bauermeister (Michael and Gloria)

Asako Kuboki

Scott Swartz (Prairie Rehab)

Kari Liston (The Bottoms Up Blues Gang)

Katie Jones (Violin/Viola/Vocals for Dana Anderson and John Krane, Baroness in Philadelphia, Kvelertak and Granem in Norway. Thank you forever to Chris Ward for featuring my solo work on KDHX.)

Rich Stewart (Benbow City Shuffle)

Angelina McLaughlin-Heil (Director of Highland Music School)

Tonina Saputo (Tonina)

Kyle Work (Thor Axe/BLASTAR)

Tim Rakel (The May Day Orchestra, The Union Electric)

Rob Nugent (Playadors, Lustrelights, Starwolf, Andy Coco’s NOLA Funk and R&B Review)

Chris Turnbaugh (The Gorge)

Gloria Attoun (Michael and Gloria)

Molly Simms (Miss Molly Simms)

Lori Baron (Boxcar)

Taj Weekes

Zachary Lorentz (Oddsoul and the Sound)

Melinda Cooper (Town Cars, The Union Electric, Lavender Country)

Nick Pence (The Bottlesnakes, The Dust Covers, The New Missouri Fox Hunters)

Steve Carosello (The Love Experts, Palaver)

Glenn Burleigh (The Union Electric, various acts on pedal steel)

Jason Swagler

Alex Carlson (Trigger 5)

Pete Lombardo (The Service)

Phil Wright (Alligator Wine, Scandaleros)

Tim McAvin (Karate Bikini)

Cree Rider

Tim Moody (Alligator Wine, Grateful Trio, Naked Groove)

Shawn Hartung (Madahoochi)

Sean Anglin (Alligator Wine, Phuego, SCVP)

Heriberto Moreno (Madahoochi)

Ranya Iqbal (St. Louis String Collective)

Josip Capan (Alligator Wine)

Brian Sax

Michael Quintero (Mobile Alien Research Unit)

Spence Harrison (Ranking Spence, Proletariat Punch, Nature Reserve)

Evan Sult (Sleepy Kitty, Eleven Magazine)

Steve Ewing

Rebecca Ryan

Mark Murdaugh (Atomic Junkshot)

Janet Noe (Penny Candy)

Dave Brickey (Dave Brickey & The 40 Pass)

Miz Renee Smith (The Gentlemen Band)

Jake DeLeonardis (The May Day Orchestra)

Kristina McGaughey (The Womprats)

Marc Chechik (Melody Den)

Christian Schaeffer (Prairie Rehab)

Dave Muser (The Grooveliner)

Derick Tramel (Al Holliday & the East Side Rhythm Band, The Grooveliner)

Ryan Stewart (Hazard to ya Booty, The Grooveliner, Bootycoustic)

Ellen Gomez (E & E Railroad)

Vince Corkery

Mike O'Neill

John Ellis (E&E Railroad)

Ranger Dave Montgomery (Friends of Bluegrass, Strange Rangers, Liquid Prairie)

Farshid Etniko (Farshid Etniko)

Valerie Kirchhoff (Miss Jubilee)

Charles Tabing (The Mayday Orchestra, Stace England and the Salt Kings, Foster’s Satchel, Jackhead)

Mary Williams DeLeonardis (The May Day Orchestra)

Emily Wallace

Jenny Wilson (Pineapple RNR)

Ellen Hilton Cook (Ellen Hilton Cook / FNA Ellen the Felon)

Benet Schaeffer (Ivas John Band)

Taylor Streiff (The Taylor Streiff Trio, The Ivas John Band)

Dominic Schaeffer (keokuk, Earwacks/Wax Theatricks, Leroy Pierson Band)

Jon Erblich

Kevin Bachmann (Summer Magic, Essential Knots, Incurables)

Stephen Jaemes

Alexander Jones (Renew Audio)

John Hussung (The Mighty Pines, Falling Fences)

Manik Myk (The Vertigo Swirl)

Drew Aldrich (The Vertigo Swirl)

Bob McMahon (Jeffy & The Sunken Heads, Prairie Rehab, Other People, Aquitaine)

Paul Piccione (The Zonkeys, The Leather Husbands)

Jimmy Truschel (The Roo Roos)

Meghan Yankowskas (Boxwood Currents)

Joshua James (Joshua James and The First Aid Kit)

Seth Porter (Essential Knots, the Blind Eyes)

Steven Deeds (Steven Deeds)

Christopher Bachmann (Jesus Christ Supercar)

Collin McCabe (Jesus Christ Supercar, Blinded by Stereo)

Tom Blood Jr. (Jesus Christ Supercar)

David Anderson

Beth Bombara

Jason McEntire (Sawhorse Studios)

Al Holliday (Al Holliday & The East Side Rhythm Band)

Hillary Fitz (Hillary Fitz Band)

Zac Minor (Al Holliday, Miss Molly Simms Band)

Jeff Ritter

Kip Loui

Kenny Snarzyk (Fister)

Marcus Newstead (Fister)

Kirk Gatterer (Fister)

Tony Barbata (Sleepy Rubies, John Henry, Karen Choi, Voodoo Players)

Jim Stevens

Dave Grelle (Playadors, Celebration Day, Master Blaster)

Michael Aguirre (Big Mike / Blu City All Stars)

Mat Wilson (Rum Drum Ramblers)

Eileen Gannon

Sue Coscia

Nate Hershey (Sean Canan’s Voodoo Players, Alligator Wine, The Service, Andy Coco’s NOLA Funk and R&B Revue)

Aaron Kamm (Aaron Kamm & the One Drops)

Jordan Heimburger (Spacette)

Heather Lawyer (Breathing Room)

Matthew James (Mathias and the Pirates, Earthworms)

Logan Perez (Silver Creek Bluegrass Band)

Colin Graham (Silver Creek Bluegrass Band)

Michael Jonas (Wayward Mountaineers)

Jill Jonas (Wayward Mountaineers)

Sam Avery (LOGE, Barnum Jack)

Emily Higgins (Auntie Em and the Tornadoes)

Jan Marra

Tom Irwin

Dave Black

Jane Godfrey

Derek Twesten (Silver Creek Bluegrass Band)

Spanky Manaois (Broken Jukebox)

Sunyatta McDermott (CaveofswordS)

Devon Cahill (Devon Cahill, The Defeated County)

Dan Randant (Lucky Dan & Naked Mike, The Broken Hipsters, Wildstone Audio)

Robin Winslow (Little Known Fact)

Javier Mendoza (Javier Mendoza, Hobo Cane)

Michael Newman (Lucky Dan and Naked Mike, Broken Hipsters, Forestwood Boys, and Naked Mike solo)

Colleen Williamson (Sadie Hawkins Day String Band, The July Sisters)

Tait Kelly (Pickin Buds)

Justin Rose (Justin Rose & The Green Thumbs)

Christopher Grabau

Luke Hays (Pickin Buds, Burnt Toast)

Bud Rager

Rich Fleetwood (Fleetwood and Family)

Ryan Marquez (Fresh Heir, The People’s Key, The Belief Cycle)

Donner Rusk (Donneresa, Donner Party String Band)

John Brighton

Sam Belcher (Solis Armada, The Runaway Grooms)

Erin Enochs (Erin Jo)

Ken Henry Laux (Prairie Travelers, Good for Nothin Band, Sailcat)

Jody Carter (The Nonstop Reggae Crew & Nonstop Jazz Band)

Dale Wilson (Mississippi Crossing)

Lliam Christy

Joe Thebeau (Finn's Motel)

Mike Fitzsimmons (The Homewreckers, Dave Brickey and the 40 Pass)

Adam Harbison

Pat Campbell (Wolf Creek)

Ron Roskowske (Kingdom Brothers)

Donny G (Donny n Friends)

Hudson Harkins (Hudson and the Hoo Doo Cats)

Frank Bauer (Saxophonist)

Mike Puglisi

Chris Johnson

Matt Von Behren

Sean McGovern

Marilyn Holland

Johnny Vegas

Brian Schaefer (Warpeggio)

Brett Pierce (BLASTAR, Lucid Violet)

Nicci Bee (Helliphino)

Ansel Cridland (The Meditations)

Roger Germann (Groovy Butter Cakes, Sick String Roger)

Bill Boll

Barney Brenneman (My Morning Smoothie)

Patrick McCann

Teresa Penrose (Donneresa, Donner Party String Band)

Mike Killian (THRAK-A King Crimson Tribute)

Emery Besher

Annie Scheumbauer

Jered Christopher

Billy Highley (Highley Recommended)

Paul Matulef

Bill Hamm (The Bedlam Brothers, Chasing The Milky Way, Fun With Cats)

Dave Cicchetti (Boxcar, Obviously Offbeat, Depressed Section)

Tim Halpin

Lori Cummins (Brick Houses, Mrs C)

Wade Durbin (Town Cars, Pretty Little Empire)

Elizabeth Van Winkle (DJ Blanche Deverheaux)

Hannah Satterwhite (The Riverside Wanderers)

Steve Nagy (One Tight Brown Shoe)

David Torretta

Alex Riffle (RiverBend, Graham Curry & The Missouri Fury, Alex Riffle & The Stiff Riffs)

Lori King (Lori King & Junction 63)

Beth Tuttle (Beth Tuttle and Friends)

Larry Pontious

Mike Philip (Long Sweet Minutes)

Dan Eubanks

Ed Barr

Jeremy Segel-Moss

Leslie Sanazaro

Todd Dillon (Huht, Broom, Solo)

Jon Weiss (Various)

Michael Wayne

Tommy Martin (Musician, instrument maker and former DJ at KDHX)

Steven Jones

Matthew Murdick (Soulard Blues, Blues Keyboardist)

Chad White (The People’s/ Barnum Jack)

Andy Roose

Matt Timson

Tom Mason

Michael Crafts

Erin O'Toole (Wildflower Conspiracy)

Keith Kettmann (Sunrise at Sea)

Tracey King

Jake Elking

Matt Grunwald

Brian Kasmarzik (Matthew James and the Highlights, Western States)

Lisa Gay Williams

Ian Quattrocchi (huht)

Bryan Rothenberg (Yesteryear)

Eric Mitchell (Guitarist, JAM>SPACE)

John Edwards

Carol Eder (Duo Classico)

Dave Melson (Melody Den)

Patrick Tuller (South City Winos)

Jon Bonham (Jon Bonham and Friends)

Elliott Ranney

Ann Hoover

Grant Martin (The Opera Bell Band)

Kristina DeYong (The Opera Bell Band, So Grand Polka Band, The Chardonnays)

Brian Wiegert (Red-headed Strangers, Rulers)

Lyla Turner

Tony Vrooman (Vitamen A)

Denny Nicholson (Rochambeau)

Sean Belt (The Mound City Slickers

Leah Osborne (One Way Traffic

Brent Jones (People’s, Honky Tonk Airlines)

Tung (Various Local Bands)

Sarah Patterson

Duke Sheppard (Pint & a Half)

Gregory Taylor (Fatlighter)

Jason Potter (Bruiser Queen)

Sam Aubuchon (One Way Traffic, Graham Curry and the MO Fury, Barnum Jack)

Sean Lenz (Thought Realm)

Morgan Nusbaum (Bruiser Queen)

Bill Michalski (Prune, Urban Blight Players)

Paul Niehaus IV (Blue Lotus Recordings)

Sarah Freihaut (Goldberry)

Andy Ament

Jonathan Taylor (Giant Quintet)

Billy Dechand (Doctor Special)

Rose Sinclair

Tazu Marshall (The Mercs /The R6 Implant / The Tennis Lesson / Zantigo!)

Robert Ryan (Saint Louis Irish Arts)

Robert Bell (Mu330)

Penny Ney

Jeff Akerson (The Friday Jam Band)

Scotti Iman

Tom Breiding (Solo artist and Bill Toms and Hard Rain guitarist)

Terry Jones Rogers (Rogers & Nienhaus)

Jordan Ross (Railhazer)

Steve Mortellaro

Anne Stevenson (The Fade & Freelance Musician)

Andrew B. Weil

Robert Row (Root Down)

Truman Kennedy

R.L. Schleicher (antiputer)

Ags Connolly

Denny LaRue

Mae Soule

Matt Stuttler (Shitstorm)

John Nell

Mark Sheridan

Corey Goodman (Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship)

Danny Hommes (Flying House)

Anthony J Russo (RUSSO & CO)

Sherre Birenbaum (Dusty James & Abalone Pearl)

Gary Gackstatter (Music Educator, composer, performer)

Nick Monte

April Dalton (SKATATONICS)

David Certain (CertainBass)

Dave Landreth

Annie Fitzgerald

Kenny Lee Hall

Emilie Richard (Sweetie & The Toothaches)

Lori Reasoner

Michael Finney (Blues Deluxe/ Imperial Blues Band)

Heidi Lebish

Ben Reece

Bud North Jr. (Blues "N" Grass)

Emma Tiemann (Murder By Death / Rats and People MPO)

Katie Brown (Anodes)

Monica Casey

Bob McKee (The Vondrukes, Mr. Personality)

Lisa Conway

Butch Moore

Gary Ferguson (Gary Ferguson Band)

Marcus Eder (Strawfoot/Beggars Carnival/Hellbender)

Gene Rauscher (Local percussionist, music educator and composer)

Nikki Weiss

Christopher Voelker (Dizzy Atmosphere)

Mark Pagano (FIRE DOG)

John Krane

Scot Randle (BS Collective; independent songwriter)

Paul Casssidy

John Mondin (Soulard Blues Band)

Bill Reiter

Jonathan Laufersweiler (Good Trouble)

Rocky Mantia

Dale Ashauer (Ondbus Audio/Jake's Leg)

Mike Schurk

Marc Rennard (The Volatile Organic Compounds)

Tony Fafoglia (Mariner5)

Greg Lamb (Gardenway)

Mark Koehler (Take Cover)

Simone Sparks (The Neck)

Jerry Green (Petty Grievances, The Potomac Accord)

Hannah Rainey (Shady Bug)

Rory Flynn (DJ Makossa)

Dick Buttry (Soma, Moving in Stereo)

Tom Lunt (The James Dean Joint)

Neil Ghanti (Initial and Former Al Holliday and the ESRB Member; Independent)

Dade Farrar

Steven Carlson

Megan Rooney (Spectator)

Phillip Dunlap

Mark Moynihan (Racketbox, Stag Night All Stars)

Dan Stuvland (Vertigo Swirl)

Jonathan Schumacher

Charlie Halloran

Jim Nelson (Midwestern Harvesters)

Matt Monroe (Captain Spacetime and Bitchface)

Celia (FIRE DOG, Queen Kiddo, Celia's Yuletide Express)

Debbie Cox

Art Artical Richards (Yard Squad)

John McVey (John McVey Band)

Brian Mathus (Low Cycle Hum, Flyover State)

James McCann (Robbie & the Rockin' Fools, Rustbandit)

Daniel James Drake (Anthromancer, Psych Squared)

Shawn Leonard (Robbie & the Rockin’ Fools)

Alena Wheeler (New Missouri Fox Hunters)

Chelsi Webster (Glued, WHSKY JANETOR)

Ivas John

Nate Bethel (No Kurfew)

Jason Van Deman (Chick & Danger)

Eric Keeney

Jay Vee

Necia Baxter (Beyon’ Cray / crimdollacray)

Ivan Martin (Casting Runes)

Bil Wal (33 on the Needle)

Rob Guth (Robbie and his Rockin’ Fools)

Randy Reece (The Stag Night Allstars)

Chris Otto

Carol Schmidt

Gene Starks (Letter to Memphis)

Jacqueline Henmi

Marlene Long Russell (Friendly Henrys)

Paul Bonn (The Paul Bonn Band)

David Vadnais

Matthew Klose (Oddsoul and the Sound, Solo Performer)

Bob Case

Caleb Klingler (Formerly of Al Holliday and the East Side Rhythm Band)

Shane Devine (The Opera Bell Band, So Grand Polka Band)

Duane Swacker

Will Miskall

Rob Engelhardt (Superman Damn Fool)

Amy Scherer (Robbie and the Rockin’ Fools)

Joe Watson

Tom Martin (Southside Creole Playboys)

Chris Rader (ClusterPluck)

Rob Frye



Editor's note: St. Louis Public Radio host Mike Schrand is a musician who signed the letter.