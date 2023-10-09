Photos: Artica embraces eclectic art and performances on St. Louis' riverfront

Beams of light shimmer off of intricately beaded costumes; a man shreds on the keytar while wearing a flaming pumpkin head, and a nearby woman dances high in the air and hobbles on one stilt while funky beats fill the air.

The eclectic menagerie of performances and art is the product of the 22nd annual Artica Urban Arts Festival held on the St. Louis riverfront, next to the historic Cotton Belt Freight Depot in downtown St. Louis.

“Artica is designed to create a platform for the creative community in St. Louis for any form of radical self expression,” said Lohr Barkley, Artica board president. “It's an opportunity for amateur artists to explore ideas they've had, or professional artists to do something outside of their comfort zone.”

Lohr explains the festival was born out of an artists collective whose participants would regularly get together, collaborate and show off their work — primarily experimental work. “It got more and more formal over the years,” he said. “[We’re] trying to keep those ideas of experimental creative and community building — the kind of thing that doesn’t happen anywhere else.”

Eric Woelbling, 33, shared similar sentiments. As a Northampton-based artist himself, Woelbling said the festival is energizing to his creativity each year. “This festival is an opportunity for free expression and [for] like-minded artistic people to get a new sense of inspiration and imagination."

See photos from the 2023 Artica Urban Arts festival by photojournalist and multimedia reporter Brian Munoz:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Margaret “Mega Legs” Wilson, 42, of Carondelet, dances while wearing stilts on Sunday during the Artica Urban Art Festival along the Mississippi Riverfront in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio “Yo-Yo”, 45, of Dutchtown holds his 4-month-old Papillon “Gizmo” as they watch Kate Humphreys, 18, of Granite City face off in a match of chess with boyfriend Victor Freeman, 21, of Compton Heights, while sitting in a boat on Sunday during the Artica Urban Art Festival along the Mississippi riverfront in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio “The Trash Talking Turtle,” a moving art installation staffed by Noah Laster and Mitchell Mainer, struts along the Cotton Belt on Sunday during the Artica Urban Art Festival in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Leo Gilbert, 12, of Kirkwood, launches in a makeshift swing on Sunday during the Artica Urban Art Festival.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A plaster cast of a pregnant woman, adorned with moss, by artist Cyndi Ramos, 28, of Glen Carbon, is displayed on Sunday during the Artica Urban Art Festival along the Mississippi Riverfront in downtown St. Louis. Ramos has been making the castings for about a year under the name “The Artistic Fungi.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Alec Kiello, 29, of Bella Villa, plays the piano on Sunday during the Artica Urban Art Festival along the Mississippi riverfront in downtown St. Louis. “This festival is fantastic,” he said. “It’s free and open to everyone. The art is just incredible.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Eldraco performs on Sunday during the Artica Urban Art Festival along the Mississippi riverfront in downtown St. Louis. The Webster Groves-based singer and songwriter uses music, dance and artistic visuals to create dynamic and lively performance experiences.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dozens of festival goers listen to live music on Sunday during the Artica Urban Art Festival along the riverfront in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Eric Woelbling, 33, of Northampton, reacts as the artist Eldraco hits a high note on Sunday during the Artica Urban Art Festival in downtown St. Louis. “This festival is an opportunity for free expression and [for] like-minded artistic people to get a new sense of inspiration and imagination,” the painter said.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A wooden effigy of “Our Lady of Artica” stands juxtaposed by its inspiration — a high-tension power tower on the grounds of the Artica Urban Art Festival — on Sunday in downtown St. Louis. "The concept of Our Lady of Artica was a kind of made-up saint," said Lohr Barkley, Artica board president, adding they would kid and say, "Our Lady of Artica will provide a way" when obstacles would come up in planning the festival. "I thought: 'That's the perfect icon for manifesting that collective dream and hope and inspiration.' To focus that energy and, reflect on it, then burn it to release that energy back into the world helps ... [to] spread more creative energy in the universe."

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Calamity Svoboda, 38, of Tower Grove East, takes in the sun on Sunday during the Artica Urban Art Festival in downtown St. Louis. “This is my eighth year here, and I love watching the lady burn,” she said. “I always dress up. It’s fun, and the sense of community is wonderful.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Kyle Kostecki, known as the persona “poopyknife,” lights up the keytar while wearing a pumpkin set ablaze by lighter fluid on Sunday during the Artica Urban Art Festival in St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Lisa Tang, 32, of Tower Grove East, and Phil “The Love Fool” Padilla, 36, of Tower Grove South, sport their festival outfits on Sunday during the Artica Urban Art Festival. “I feel like you can just kind of come as whatever you want,” Tang said of the annual event. “Anything goes here and people like how homegrown and organic it all feels.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Peter Schroeder, 38, of Dutchtown, performs with a Chinese dragon on Sunday during the Artica Urban Art Festival along the Mississippi Riverfront in downtown St. Louis. Schroeder said he has been coming to the festival for the last four years. “No matter what your art is, you can come and do it out here for a receptive audience who thinks it’s the coolest thing ever.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dozens of festival goers wait for “Our Lady of Artica” to be set ablaze Sunday during the Artica Urban Art Festival along the Mississippi Riverfront in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio “Auntie Matthew,” who jokingly said was at least 16, of Tower Grove East, hands a parasol to Sophia Scuzzo, 13, of Affton, on Sunday during the Artica Urban Art Festival along the Mississippi Riverfront in downtown St. Louis. Matthew spent nearly 100 hours adding lights, scents, and more to the decorative fixtures.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sampson Norvell, 13, of Lemay Township, hoists up a sword on Sunday ahead of “Our Lady of Artica” being burned at the Artica Urban Art Festival along the Mississippi Riverfront in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Audrey Simes, 33, and Drew Sheafor, 38, both of Tower Grove South, sport their festival looks while under a glowing mushroom on Sunday during the Artica Urban Art Festival along the Mississippi Riverfront in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Robert Longer, 46, of south St. Louis, lays on Kristene Goodwin, 34, of downtown St. Louis, as they watch a wooden effigy burn on Sunday during the Artica Urban Art Festival along the Mississippi Riverfront.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Firefighters watch as “Our Lady of Artica” burns on Sunday at the conclusion of the Artica Urban Art Festival on the Mississippi Riverfront in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Alice Weinberg, 13, of Overland, reaches out to the fire as “Our Lady of Artica” burns on Sunday at the conclusion of the Artica Urban Art Festival on the Mississippi Riverfront in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Alex Pennington, 40, of Benton Park, smiles as he and his daughter Ursula, 3, watch as “Our Lady of Artica” burns on Sunday at the conclusion of the Artica Urban Art Festival on the Mississippi Riverfront in downtown St. Louis. Lacy Cagle, 40, of Benton Park, stands to their right.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Hundreds watch as “Our Lady of Artica” burns on Sunday at the conclusion of the Artica Urban Art Festival on the Mississippi Riverfront in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio “Kiiing Dook,” a 34-year-old Florissant-based Hip Hop artist, embraces Brandie Foster, 29, of O’Fallon, Mo., as “Our Lady of Artica” burns on Sunday at the conclusion of the Artica Urban Art Festival in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Firefighters watch as “Our Lady of Artica” burns on Sunday at the conclusion of the Artica Urban Art Festival in downtown St. Louis.