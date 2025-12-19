STLPR Holiday Program Schedule 2025

Each year, St. Louis Public Radio curates holiday programming to set the soundscape for your celebrations. From December through January 1, you can find our holiday shows on your radio, stream them from our website or mobile app, or ask your favorite virtual assistant to play St. Louis Public Radio from your phone or smart speaker.

View our full program schedule.

Through Sunday, Dec. 22 | Hanukkah

Hanukkah Lights 2025 Listen Again

Since 1990, Murray Horwitz and the late Susan Stamberg have been celebrating Hanukkah with stories about family, faith, friendship, and community. This year, to honor Susan's memory, Hanukkah Lights reflected on 34 years of performances — plus one new story to fill this festival of lights with gratitude. If you missed the Dec. 14 broadcast on STLPR, you can listen, or listen again, from npr.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 24 | Christmas Eve

A Festival of 9 Lessons and Carols Live 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Since 1918, A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols has offered listeners an opportunity to share in a live, worldwide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal classical music. This special event is presented by the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys, and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the college’s 500-year-old chapel.

1A Holiday Special 2025 - Food, Recipes and Hosting Noon-1 p.m.

Jenn White sits down at the proverbial 1A dinner table with authors and TV hosts Samin Nosrat, Jake Cohen, and Casey Elsass to talk about how to bring more ease and joy into hosting during the holidays. What recipes actually work when you’re cooking for a crowd. And if you’re a guest this season, what’s the move that will always get you an invite back?

Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites 7-8 p.m.

Stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk — these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

Thursday, Dec. 25 | Christmas

St. Louis on the Air Presents: A Christmas Carol 11 a.m.-1 p.m. & 7-9 p.m.

The annual two-hour production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” features narration by Anne Williams and sound design by Aaron Doerr.

Friday, Dec. 26 | Kwanzaa

A Season’s Griot Noon & 7 p.m.

St. Louis Public Radio marks Kwanzaa with this special celebration, hosted by the late beloved storyteller, Madafo Lloyd Wilson. This annual one-hour special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Fields Burnette, and other members of the Season’s Griot family return with familiar and favorite elements of Griot.

Wednesday, Dec. 31 | New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve with the SLSO Live 7 p.m.

Break out the bubbly and ring in the new year in style with the SLSO’s sparkling New Year’s Eve Celebration, led by Music Director Stéphane Denève. Revel in an evening of lively music, from Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and Bernstein’s Candide Overture to Bizet’s Selections from L’Arlésienne and more.

Thursday, Jan. 1 | New Year's Day

NPR Special: Beyond the Headlines - NPR Correspondents on the Craft of Reporting Stories Noon - 1 p.m.

Host Scott Detrow talks with NPR Correspondents, going "beyond the headlines" to explore the craft of reporting stories. Reporters open their notebooks and share the ways they find stories and bring them to the audience.

BBC Correspondents' Look Ahead to 2026 7- 8 p.m.

Join BBC correspondents and editors from across the globe as they peer into their crystal balls to predict what 2026 might hold.