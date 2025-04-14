A letter from STLPR's new interim GM about our future and Tina Pamintuan departing for KUOW

Dear STLPR readers, listeners and supporters,

I am writing to share bittersweet news: St. Louis Public Radio CEO Tina Pamintuan is departing for a new opportunity in public media, leading KUOW — the top news station in Seattle, one of the country’s largest radio markets.

Beginning April 26, I will serve as interim general manager, having been appointed by University of Missouri-St. Louis Chancellor Kristin Sobolik in partnership with our board, Friends of KWMU. I will serve in this role throughout STLPR’s transition to an independent nonprofit under the governance of our board . My service during that time will ensure operational continuity and will allow the board to hire a permanent replacement for the CEO position.

I’ve worked at STLPR for 13 years, serving as the station’s chief of staff since 2023. Collaborating with Tina across our operation has provided me and the rest of our team the insight and confidence to move boldly ahead during an exciting time for our organization and a pivotal time for our industry.

Tina shepherded the station over the last three and a half years as our newsroom won a record number of awards for local journalism. She strengthened our organizational culture and launched an ambitious strategic plan to continue to grow our public-service journalism at a time when newsrooms across the country are shrinking.

She shared in a letter to our staff this morning: “Whatever I have done in this role to bring STLPR to a better place, I did in partnership with you. And through your achievements, you have demonstrated that when the right support and culture exist in an organization, excellence follows.”

As chief of staff, I worked closely with Tina to foster a collegial workplace culture that is adept at collaboration. I guide our hiring processes, lead all-staff and leadership team meetings, and ensure transparent decision making.

“Since beginning our work together three and a half years ago,” Tina wrote, “I have mentored Jess and we have collaborated deeply on every aspect of the organization’s operations, long-term vision, and strategy. I look forward to working together as station colleagues in the NPR system.”

In this time of federal funding threats, I and the leadership team of STLPR are steadfast in our commitment to fact-based local journalism and inclusive storytelling that creates a more informed and engaged community. We will be tenacious in fundraising to support this essential work with the help of a new chief development officer, David Hutchison, whom Tina will onboard and train through the end of May. We will continue to execute the three-year strategic plan that Tina put into place, and we will continue to share updates with you, our community, about the organization’s transition to independence and the excellent work of our journalists and staff.

We wish Tina continued success as she goes on to lead KUOW.

With gratitude for your support and care for our institution of public media,

— Jess Luther