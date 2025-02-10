UMSL and Friends of KWMU, Inc. announce new direction for St. Louis Public Radio

The University of Missouri–St. Louis announced today that the governance of St. Louis Public Radio will transition to an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Friends of KWMU, Inc., marking a pivotal step in the station’s evolution. This decision reflects a shared vision for ensuring the station's continued relevance and ability to adapt in a rapidly changing public media landscape.

“This is a transformative moment for St. Louis Public Radio,” said UMSL Chancellor Kristin Sobolik. “The move to independence allows STLPR to chart its own course while staying true to its mission of providing high-quality journalism and community service. We believe this transition will empower the station to remain a vital resource of unbiased news for our region and beyond. UMSL is fully supportive of this direction, which is aligned with the UM System, and we will continue to work closely with the station to ensure a smooth and successful transition.”

“A transition to independence is a bold move that reflects the strength of St. Louis Public Radio and its commitment to serving the community.” Tina Pamintuan, STLPR CEO

The public media industry is evolving at a rapid pace, with stations across the country exploring independent models to gain the agility necessary to respond to new challenges and opportunities. By operating under its own governing board, STLPR will be better positioned to innovate, expand its reach, and strengthen its financial sustainability while maintaining its commitment to informing, educating, and engaging its listeners.

August Jennewein STLPR CEO Tina Pamintuan

Tina Pamintuan, STLPR CEO, said the decision would position the station for its next chapter. “A transition to independence is a bold move that reflects the strength of St. Louis Public Radio and its commitment to serving the community.” Pamintuan said. “It also reflects the unwavering support of our donors and friends, whose contributions have made STLPR what it is today. As an organization, the culture we have built over the last three years positions us to succeed in this moment thanks to the extraordinary strength of our staff, operations, and strategic plan.”

The Friends board will play a critical role in guiding the station during this time. Board President Andrea Cannon shared her confidence in the process and the collaboration between the station, Friends and UMSL: “For 47 years the Friends board has provided the station with unwavering support and this transition represents a natural evolution. We recognize the importance of local journalism and the talent that STLPR’s staff bring to telling the stories of our region. We are dedicated to positioning STLPR for long-term success.”

The UM System Board of Curators, which currently holds the license for STLPR, expressed its support for the recommendation put forth by the university to begin this process. The board also supported a similar plan from UMKC for its public radio affiliate KCUR.

“The Curators are supportive of the recommendations from our chancellors at UMKC and UMSL,” said Board of Curators Chair Todd Graves. “Together, we are confident that this transition will position stations in both communities for success in the years ahead.”

This transition may take up to three years during which UMSL will work closely with STLPR station management and the Friends board to ensure the smooth transfer of assets and position the station for independent operations, while continuing to provide support in areas such as finance, human resources, and technology. STLPR will continue to operate as usual during the transition period, with no anticipated changes to programming or staffing. UMSL and the Friends board share the goal of ensuring STLPR continues to be a strong, independent, award-winning voice for the St. Louis region and beyond.