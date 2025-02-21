‘Unsolved’ wins national Brechner Freedom of Information Award

The Joseph L. Brechner Freedom of Information Project at the University of Florida’s College of Journalism and Communications ( UFCJC ) has awarded the 2025 Brechner Freedom of Information Award to St. Louis Public Radio, APM Reports and The Marshall Project for their collaborative investigative project, “ Unsolved .”

Since 1986, the Brechner Freedom of Information Award has celebrated the exemplary use of public records in work that advances government transparency and the public’s right to know. This year’s competition fielded 40 entries from across the country and globally.

The “Unsolved” series was recognized for its commitment to transparency and for illuminating crucial issues of public interest through extensive reporting on unsolved murders in St. Louis.

“Public-records journalism saves lives, saves tax dollars, and makes our lives materially better. We need to do everything we can to support this essential contribution to democracy. Freedom of information matters.” David Cuillier, director of the Brechner FOI Project

According to the judges, “Unsolved” stood out for its in-depth reporting and impact, offering an investigative look at the case files and systemic issues that have contributed to a lack of resolution in numerous criminal cases and demonstrated the persistence of the reporting team in getting access to these records after nearly three years of challenging the St. Louis Police Department.

“Not only did the series make an impact on the community, their work led to a change in policy that allows for more data to be accessed to the public,” said one of the judges, Kelly Kauffman, engagement reporter at MuckRock, a nonprofit that aids people in acquiring public records.

The series was reported by STLPR’s Justice Correspondent Rachel Lippmann and Visuals Editor Brian Munoz , in collaboration with APM Reports Deputy Managing Editor of Investigations Tom Scheck and Data Reporter Jennifer Lu , and The Marshall Project Staff Reporter Alysia Santo .

The series was produced with additional contributions from STLPR editors Brian Heffernan, Fred Ehrlich, Lara Hamdan, and Maria Altman; reporter Shahla Farzan, photojournalists Tristen Rouse and Eric Lee, and developer Alex Rice.

"I am excited to accept this award alongside my colleagues from The Marshall Project and APM Reports,” said STLPR’s Rachel Lippmann. “As more and more government takes place behind closed doors, it is important that journalists continue to use the tools at their disposal to force a light to shine on the process. It's a thrill to be nominated, much less win, especially against such stellar competition."

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Hidden Homicides: Violence, chaos and secrecy inside the Georgia prison system” and The Associated Press’ “Prison to Plate: Profiting Off America’s Captive Workforce” received second and third place, respectively.

The judges said that all of these awardees’ work highlights the importance of investigative reporting in holding governments accountable and igniting policy change that promotes transparency for all.

This year’s winners will receive a $3,000 cash prize and an invitation to visit UFCJC for an in-person day of dialogue with students, faculty, and the community.

Competition judges were Daxton “Chip” Stewart, a professor at Texas Christian University; Deborah Fisher, executive director of the Tennessee Open Government Coalition; and Kelly Kauffman of MuckRock.