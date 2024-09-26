Meet STLPR’s 2024 NPR Next Generation Radio class

NPR and St. Louis Public Radio’s Next Generation Radio collaboration introduces participants to a new world of audio storytelling with technical skills built over the course of an intensive week with STLPR and NPR staffers. Here are this year's storytellers and fledgling reporters who are considering the question, “What is the meaning of home?”

Ard Su / NPR Next Generation Radio Darrious Varner

Darrious Varner (he/him)

is a theatre artist known for directing, acting, and producing live music and theatre in the St. Louis area. Most recently he joined the board of Aquarian Rising Productions, a new Black-owned and operated theatre company in St. Louis. Darrious has been in numerous professional and community-produced shows both offstage and on. Darrious took his first stab at broadcasting with his podcast Mental Health Chat Monday, an interview-style podcast where guests were invited to share their personal journey with mental health and wellness. Mental health awareness is very important to Darrious and he incorporates that into all his work. When not working on his podcast or theatrical productions he can be found performing, releasing, and recording music as DDare Bionic.

Follow him on all social platforms @ddarebionic.

Eejoon Choi / NPR Next Generation Hannah Artman

Hannah Artman (she/her)

is a researcher at the Missouri School of Journalism, where, for the next two years, she will be studying the impacts of “news deserts” in rural communities. She recently graduated with her Ph.D. in communication from the University of Miami, where her work focused on qualitative approaches to news, disinformation, and Spanish-language media. She previously worked at a political research and consulting firm based in Miami, is the former executive producer of a radio program-turned-podcast, and has led the digital strategy on several congressional campaigns. When she is not researching or writing, the stereotypical millennial can be found baking sourdough or repurposing old clothes.

You can reach Hannah at artmanhannah@gmail.com or follow her on Instagram @hanananahartman.

Eejoon Choi / NPR Next Generation Radio Syed Ali

Syed Ali (he/him)

is a visual storyteller with a background in photojournalism. His portfolio includes projects with UNICEF, The Citizens Foundation and Harvard Ed. magazine. With a focus on cultural stories, he’s passionate about projects that highlight the strength and resilience of marginalized communities. When he’s not behind the camera, Syed can be found at a tennis court in St. Louis practicing his serve.

Eejoon Choi / NPR Next Generation Radio Jacob Weigand

Jacob Wiegand (he/him)

is a photojournalist based in St. Louis. Jacob places a strong emphasis on the importance of feature storytelling, believing that the chronicles of everyday life and regular people are of high value. He currently works as a photojournalist for the St. Louis Review and Catholic St. Louis magazine, which documents Catholic life in the Archdiocese of St. Louis. He is also expanding his journalism skills into the audio-reporting world. Jacob is originally from West Frankfort, a small town in Southern Illinois. He now lives in Maplewood, Missouri, with his wife, Leidy, and their cat, Dragon.

Lauren Ibañez / NPR Next Generation Radio Roshae Hemmings

Roshae Hemmings (she/her)

is an arts and culture magazine journalist born in Kingston, Jamaica, and raised in St. Louis. She is also a recent St. Louis on the Air production intern. She is a graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism, where she wrote for The Maneater, Columbia Missourian and Vox Magazine. Her work has also appeared in Denver’s 5280 magazine, where she explored the city’s food scene. She is currently a travel writer, editor and producer for DETOUR, a digital publication highlighting Black voices within the travel space. Food, pop culture analysis, travel, and social justice are among some of Roshae’s passions, many of which she explores through her work.

When she isn’t working, Roshae loves to watch reality dating TV and video essays, live vicariously through her favorite van-life YouTubers, spend time with family and friends, try out a new recipe idea, or lift heavy at the gym.

