St. Louis Public Radio wins a record 23 awards in 2023
STLPR marked a record milestone in the number of regional journalism awards received for reporting in a single year. Our journalists were recognized 23 times for excellence in reporting, videography, sound editing, cancer journalism, best website and more.
Here’s the complete list of reporters and their awards for 2023.
Best Overall Awards
Public Media Journalists Association, First Place, Breaking News
CVPA and CSMB shooting, breaking news coverage
Wayne Pratt | Morning Newscaster
Illinois Broadcasters Association, Crystal Mic Award, Best Newscast
Wayne Pratt’s newscasting
Eric Schmid | Economic Development Reporter
Illinois Broadcasters Association, Best Reporter, Large Market Radio
Eric Schmid’s reporting
Missouri Broadcasters Association Award
Local Website, First Place
Individual Story Awards
Eric Schmid | Economic Development Reporter
Steve Vockrodt | Investigative Editor, Midwest Newsroom
Missouri Broadcasters Association, Convergent Media, First Place
Regional Edward R. Murrow Award, Investigative Reporting
Investigative Reporters and Editors Inc., Finalist
Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents
Greg Munteanu | Mid-Day Host
AACR June L. Biedler Prize for Cancer Journalism, Auditory Journalism
“No Mercy”: With Rural Hospital Gone, Cancer Care Means a Daylong Trek, Where it Hurts
Lara Hamdan | Engagement Editor
Missouri Broadcasters Association, Video for Radio, First Place
Why there’s an uptick in tree removals in St. Louis
Jonathan Ahl | Rolla Correspondent
Missouri Broadcasters Association, Documentary/Public Affairs, First Place
What makes a town ‘rural’? The answer can mean the difference of billions in federal aid
Jeremy D. Goodwin | Arts & Culture Senior Reporter
Missouri Broadcasters Association, Feature Reporting, First Place
Illinois Broadcasters Association, Crystal Mic Award, Best Sports Report
Amid chaos, young Afghan refugees find something familiar in St. Louis — soccer
Emily Woodbury | "St. Louis on the Air" Senior Producer
Lara Hamdan | Engagement Editor
Missouri Broadcasters Association Award, Local Website, First Place
How 101 illegally transported tarantulas ended up at Missouri Botanical Garden’s Butterfly House
Wayne Pratt | Morning Newscaster
Missouri Broadcasters Association, Sports, Certificate of Merit
The Blues hope a new after-school program helps hockey reach more diverse communities
Kate Grumke | Senior Environmental Reporter
Regional Edward R. Murrow Award, Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Missouri Broadcasters Association, Feature Reporting, Certificate of Merit
Muslim families in Mehlville celebrate as the district makes Eid al-Fitr a school holiday
Jason Rosenbaum | Politics Correspondent
Missouri Broadcasters Association, Social Media Star, Certificate of Merit
St. Louis’ connection with professional wrestling is quite deep
Cheryl W. Thompson, Cristina Kim, Natalie Moore, Roxana Popescu, Corinne Ruff
National Assocation of Black Journalists (NABJ) Salute to Excellence
Racial covenants, a relic of the past, are still on the books across the country
Avery Lea Rogers | "St. Louis on the Air" Production Assistant
Danny Wicentowski | "St. Louis on the Air" Producer
Society of Professional Journalists Diamond Award
St. Louis has a new basketball court. Its funders were raided by the FBI
PRX, The World; Emily Woodbury | "St. Louis on the Air" Senior Producer
Tulsa Press Club, Great Plains Journalism Award
A St. Louis woman discovered her mom’s secret past — as a Vietnamese rock star
Danny Wicentowski | "St. Louis on the Air" Producer
Illinois Broadcasters Association Crystal Mic Award, Best Use of Sound
Inside the Illinois workshop building 10,000-pound monster trucks
Marissanne Lewis-Thompson | Afternoon Newscaster
Illinois Broadcasters Association, Crystal Mic Award, Best Writing
‘Now it never will be forgotten’: Illinois’ New Philadelphia becomes a national park
Will Bauer | Metro East Reporter
Illinois Broadcasters Association, Crystal Mic Award, Best Investigative Report
Reporting on flooding and sewage issues in Cahokia Heights