St. Louis Public Radio wins a record 23 awards in 2023

STLPR marked a record milestone in the number of regional journalism awards received for reporting in a single year. Our journalists were recognized 23 times for excellence in reporting, videography, sound editing, cancer journalism, best website and more.

Here’s the complete list of reporters and their awards for 2023.

Best Overall Awards

Public Media Journalists Association, First Place, Breaking News

CVPA and CSMB shooting, breaking news coverage

Wayne Pratt | Morning Newscaster

Illinois Broadcasters Association, Crystal Mic Award, Best Newscast

Wayne Pratt’s newscasting

Eric Schmid | Economic Development Reporter

Illinois Broadcasters Association, Best Reporter, Large Market Radio

Eric Schmid’s reporting

Missouri Broadcasters Association Award

Local Website, First Place

Individual Story Awards

Eric Schmid | Economic Development Reporter

Steve Vockrodt | Investigative Editor, Midwest Newsroom

Missouri Broadcasters Association, Convergent Media, First Place

Regional Edward R. Murrow Award, Investigative Reporting

Investigative Reporters and Editors Inc., Finalist

Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents

Greg Munteanu | Mid-Day Host

AACR June L. Biedler Prize for Cancer Journalism, Auditory Journalism

“No Mercy”: With Rural Hospital Gone, Cancer Care Means a Daylong Trek, Where it Hurts

Lara Hamdan | Engagement Editor

Missouri Broadcasters Association, Video for Radio, First Place

Why there’s an uptick in tree removals in St. Louis

Jonathan Ahl | Rolla Correspondent

Missouri Broadcasters Association, Documentary/Public Affairs, First Place

What makes a town ‘rural’? The answer can mean the difference of billions in federal aid

Jeremy D. Goodwin | Arts & Culture Senior Reporter

Missouri Broadcasters Association, Feature Reporting, First Place

Illinois Broadcasters Association, Crystal Mic Award, Best Sports Report

Amid chaos, young Afghan refugees find something familiar in St. Louis — soccer

Emily Woodbury | "St. Louis on the Air" Senior Producer

Lara Hamdan | Engagement Editor

Missouri Broadcasters Association Award, Local Website, First Place

How 101 illegally transported tarantulas ended up at Missouri Botanical Garden’s Butterfly House

Wayne Pratt | Morning Newscaster

Missouri Broadcasters Association, Sports, Certificate of Merit

The Blues hope a new after-school program helps hockey reach more diverse communities

Kate Grumke | Senior Environmental Reporter

Regional Edward R. Murrow Award, Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Missouri Broadcasters Association, Feature Reporting, Certificate of Merit

Muslim families in Mehlville celebrate as the district makes Eid al-Fitr a school holiday

Jason Rosenbaum | Politics Correspondent

Missouri Broadcasters Association, Social Media Star, Certificate of Merit

St. Louis’ connection with professional wrestling is quite deep

Cheryl W. Thompson, Cristina Kim, Natalie Moore, Roxana Popescu, Corinne Ruff

National Assocation of Black Journalists (NABJ) Salute to Excellence

Racial covenants, a relic of the past, are still on the books across the country

Avery Lea Rogers | "St. Louis on the Air" Production Assistant

Danny Wicentowski | "St. Louis on the Air" Producer

Society of Professional Journalists Diamond Award

St. Louis has a new basketball court. Its funders were raided by the FBI

PRX, The World; Emily Woodbury | "St. Louis on the Air" Senior Producer

Tulsa Press Club, Great Plains Journalism Award

A St. Louis woman discovered her mom’s secret past — as a Vietnamese rock star

Danny Wicentowski | "St. Louis on the Air" Producer

Illinois Broadcasters Association Crystal Mic Award, Best Use of Sound

Inside the Illinois workshop building 10,000-pound monster trucks

Marissanne Lewis-Thompson | Afternoon Newscaster

Illinois Broadcasters Association, Crystal Mic Award, Best Writing

‘Now it never will be forgotten’: Illinois’ New Philadelphia becomes a national park

Will Bauer | Metro East Reporter

Illinois Broadcasters Association, Crystal Mic Award, Best Investigative Report

Reporting on flooding and sewage issues in Cahokia Heights