We Live Here | Season 8: Environmental Racism

In the last two seasons of the show, we have covered the COVID-19 pandemic and the current uprising for Black lives, both of which continue to shape society today.

The pandemic and the uprising also raise two major questions, which we are addressing in our season on environmental racism: How do we achieve a healthy life? And what kind of world do we want to leave for the next generation? These are profound questions for a region that boasts some of the most prestigious hospitals in the nation and is home to residents with some of the worst health outcomes.

So in this season, we trace the connection between systemic racism, housing conditions, and health outcomes. But we also highlight the organizers, tenants' rights advocates, and urban farmers who work to improve conditions in their communities.