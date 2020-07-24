-
State Rep. Ian Mackey, D-Clayton, said election year politics could interfere with the legislature.
The St. Louis County Democrat is facing an unexpected primary challenge from St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell and drawing criticism from some in St. Louis’ Jewish community.
Bush’s win marks her first reelection victory as the representative seeks a second term in Congress.
State Sen. Steve Roberts is challenging U.S. Rep. Cori Bush in the Democratic primary to represent St. Louis and part of St. Louis County. Whoever wins the primary likely will be elected in November because the district is overwhelmingly Democratic.
In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, and Missouri’s ban on most abortions taking effect, Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush sees several avenues to expand abortion rights at the federal level.
Cori Bush is seeking her first reelection as the representative for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District. State Sen. Steve Roberts filed on the second-to-last filing day to run against her in the Aug. 2 primary.
The 1st Congressional District was created with the help of Black Democrats and Republicans. But not everyone finds that arrangement to be beneficial to Black Missourians.
The former St. Louis alderman and longtime political observer takes stock over turbulence for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.
Missouri 1st Congressional District Democratic nominee Cori Bush has been a protest leader, a single mom, a pastor and a nurse. Now she’s likely headed to Washington, D.C. On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Bush joined host Sarah Fenske to talk about her goals for office and what she sees as the biggest challenges ahead.
The Clay family’s staying power in St. Louis politics is unmatched.For more than 50 years, Lacy Clay and his father, Bill, have represented Missouri’s 1st Congressional District — creating one of the strongest political organizations in the state’s modern history and one that’s withstood a number of tough challenges.