KFF Health News

This year, we produced a season that put a racial equity lens on the COVID-19 pandemic and a season about the current uprising for Black lives. As a collective we have faced this season's challenges head first and continue to press on by producing meaningful and impactful stories, which is why we wanted to know what experiences have other journalists in our region experienced during this time. In this episode we’ll hear from a correspondent for Kaiser Health News about the importance of telling the stories of everyday people during this time and a reporter from the St. Louis American will share what it’s like to work on a year-long fellowship to produce stories about COVID-19 affecting the Black community.

