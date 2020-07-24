KFF Health News

-
Missouri is one of at least 11 states considering abortion-related ballot measures for next year, part of the wave of such actions since the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
A woman from Montrose, Missouri, with Down syndrome struggled to get treatment for a traumatic brain injury because doctors wouldn't look past her condition. Many adults with Down syndrome face similar barriers.
Just outside St. Louis, a cemetery for children sits on a hill. A wooden, weather-worn sign welcomes mourners to "Baby Land." The gravediggers who made the special spot work quietly in the shadows.
Centene showers politicians with millions as it courts contracts and settles overbilling allegationsSince 2015, Centene has given more than $26 million to state political campaigns, including in places where it is wooing Medicaid contracts and settling accusations of overbilling taxpayers.
This year, we produced a season that put a racial equity lens on the COVID-19 pandemic and a season about the current uprising for Black lives. As a collective we have faced this season's challenges head first and continue to press on by producing meaningful and impactful stories, which is why we wanted to know what experiences have other journalists in our region experienced during this time. In this episode we’ll hear from a correspondent for Kaiser Health News about the importance of telling the stories of everyday people during this time and a reporter from the St. Louis American will share what it’s like to work on a year-long fellowship to produce stories about COVID-19 affecting the Black community.
Officials at schools including the University of Missouri, which has had 1,600 cases of coronavirus so far, say contact tracing is nearly impossible.
The Walker family never thought having an age range of 3 to 96 under the same roof would be risky.That was before the coronavirus pandemic.Wilma Walker’s…
Missouri began offering chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy and cognitive-behavioral therapy for Medicaid patients in April, the latest state…
OtherEAST ST. LOUIS — The parking lot was dark when Marie Franklin and her husband, Sam, last stopped at a corner store near their home. The couple didn't want…
In many ways, Essence Group Holdings Corp. is a homegrown health care success story.Founded in St. Louis, it has grown into a broader company backed by a…