Dutchtown Main Streets

Live Free USA, a faith-based organization out of Oakland, will fill the training and technical support role previously occupied by Cure Violence Global. Mission: St. Louis will be in charge of hiring the people to do the interruption work in the community, a role previously held by Employment Connection and the Urban League.
Dozens of Dutchtown residents and Cleveland graduates gathered Wednesday night to hear developer Chris Goodson’s ideas for the former high school and ask questions or offer feedback about the project.