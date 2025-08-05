-
St. Louis Public Radio’s Olivia Mizelle sat down with Stan Chisholm, an artist and musician also known as 18andCounting. He was the first person to move into an Art Place home, and he has been living there since 2021.
St. Louis multimedia artist Stan Chisholm is the artist in residence for St. Louis University’s Prison Education Program and will work at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. The project includes studio sessions and a mural program at the prison for detainees.