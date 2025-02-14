City SC’s new uniform goes all in on red and honors the past

St. Louis City SC’s new home uniforms for its third season in the MLS will feature fewer colors and nod to the city’s soccer past.

Gone from the home kit of the first two seasons are accents of blue and yellow that were a nod to the St. Louis flag. New are a polo shirt-style collar and details meant to harken back to 1950 when the United States pulled a major upset and beat England in the World Cup.

“That team featured five St. Louis-born players. The jersey they wore in 1950 featured a staff that ran from right to left,” said Matt Sebek, chief experience officer at City SC. “And you'll notice a detail on our jersey, a sash embossed, seared into the fabric featuring five lines that represent those five players from St.Louis.”

Sebek said the 75th anniversary of that team with its St. Louis connections makes this a fitting time to honor them.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Models are silhouetted against an image of Ty Keough, center, alongside St. Louis City SC players during the team’s latest uniform reveal on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Thomas Welch, of Mehlville, reacts to St. Louis City SC’s uniform reveal on Friday.

Unlike in other major sports, soccer teams routinely make major changes to their uniforms, and the reveal is a big deal. City SC’s was launched with the release of a hype video and an unveiling party.

But reactions to the new kit from fans on social media were mixed at best, with comments including “boring,” “trash” and “meh”.

One person posted on X, “Big yawn. River blue and energy yellow are a must for any home kit. It references our flag, our heritage, our culture, our style.”

The lack of the accent colors was intentional on the part of the team.

“We’re going all in on our signature color,” said Carolyn Kindle, City SC CEO. “When we wear city red, it means something, it stands for something. We are doubling down on this iconic color and what it represents.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis City SC owner Carolyn Kindle, center, and St. Louis soccer legend Ty Keough hold up the team’s newest kit on Friday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Matt Sebek, St. Louis City SC’s chief experience officer, speaks to the media about the team’s latest uniform reveal on Friday.

Most soccer team kit changes are met with mixed reactions initially, but the fans warm up to them, Sebek said.

“I don't read critique in the online comments,” he said. “It’s change. I think it's going to take some getting used to. A new jersey always does.”

City SC will release a new away kit next year, and Sebek alluded to the accent colors being a part of that uniform.

“We’re starting on next year already, and I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised with that,” he said.

City SC’s new season and new kits will debut at home on February 22 against the Colorado Rapids.

