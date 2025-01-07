New broadcast partnership brings St. Louis Blues games to fans' TVs

KMOV and its sister station Matrix are bringing select NHL broadcasts back to St. Louis hockey fans.

“As a life-long St. Louisan and Blues fan, it’s truly exciting to bring these games to our local platforms once again for our viewers,” said JD Sosnoff, vice president and general manager of KMOV-TV and Matrix Midwest, in a statement.

The broadcasters announced the new partnership with the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. This marks the first time viewers will be able to watch Blues games for free since the 2008-09 season.

Blues games in the broadcast lineup include faceoffs against the Winnipeg Jets on Feb. 22, the Los Angeles Kings on March 8 and the Montreal Canadiens on March 25. Those games will also air on 10 affiliate Gray Media stations throughout the Midwest, including those in Quincy, Illinois; Kansas City and Columbia, Missouri.

“Considering our long-standing relationship with Gray Media and their presence across the Midwest, they are a perfect partner to help us explore our broadcasting options as part of our ongoing efforts to grow our reach among existing and future Blues fans,” said Chris Zimmerman, Blues president and CEO of business operations.

The deal includes pre- and postgame coverage.