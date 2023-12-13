Stuck in a skid, the Blues move on from Stanley Cup coach Craig Berube

Seeking more consistency and passion from the players, St. Louis Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong has made a decision that would have been unfathomable just a few years ago. He fired Craig Berube, the only coach to win the franchise a Stanley Cup.

"I feel personally responsible for the situation we are in," Armstrong told reporters Wednesday morning and stressed "It's a new day. Now we move forward."

Berube was let go after parts of six seasons behind the National Hockey League team's bench. The Blues are only one point out of a playoff spot but have lost four in a row and seven of their last 10, including Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Detroit on home ice. That recent trend has overshadowed Berube's status as the only coach to guide the Blues to a Stanley Cup victory.

Armstrong says the decision is not a reflection of Berube's coaching skills.

"That's by far not how I feel," he said after being asked if he considered overhauling the roster instead of firing the coach. "If we could move chairs on the Titanic, I guess we would. It's harder to do," Armstong responded.

Berube was promoted to head coach in November 2018, with the team at the bottom of the National Hockey League standings. He guided a massive turnaround, concluding with the franchise's only Stanley Cup in 2019. Since then, the Blues have only won one playoff series and missed the postseason last year for just the second time in roughly a decade.

This season, the team has a 13-14-1 record, and Armstrong believes there have been too many times the players lacked passion and accountability.

He said he understands many fans will be pointing fingers at him as the team he put together underachieves.

"My name is on everyone's contract," he said, "so this is my problem."

Even with that admission, Armstrong thinks the change could provide a spark and he isn't concerned about his job security.

Drew Bannister is the Blues interim coach, moving up from the American Hockey League affiliate in Springfield, MA. His first game is tomorrow night at home against Ottawa. The Senators include former Blues sniper Vladimir Tarasenko and captain Brady Tkachuk, the son of recent Blues Hall of Fame inductee Keith Tkachuk.

Bannister becomes St. Louis' first interim head coach since late 2018. That's when Berube took the reins of a struggling team, which he turned into champions in just a few months.

But what started as a seemingly perfect pairing eventually fell apart and ended abruptly Tuesday night at Enterprise Center.