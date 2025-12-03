Months after the tornado, insurance fights drag on for St. Louis property owners

St. Louisans repairing their homes after the May 16 tornado are having varying levels of success when it comes to dealing with their insurance companies.

Kavahn Mansouri, St. Louis Public Radio's economic development reporter, joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss what he and fellow reporter Andrea Henderson learned about how households in the tornado’s path are faring. Experiences include homeowners finally receiving roof repairs in the last month and others still living in temporary housing while they await insurance payouts. Mansouri also shared information about the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance , the agency that seeks to hold insurance companies accountable.

