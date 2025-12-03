© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business
St. Louis on the Air Podcast Cover
St. Louis on the Air

Months after the tornado, insurance fights drag on for St. Louis property owners

By Miya Norfleet
Published December 3, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
A drone image captures widespread roof damage to homes in St. Louis’ Fountain Park neighborhood on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025 — months after a deadly EF3 tornado ripped through the city on May 16.
Kate Grumke
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A drone image captures widespread roof damage to homes in St. Louis’ Fountain Park neighborhood on Nov. 3 — months after a deadly EF3 tornado ripped through the city on May 16.

St. Louisans repairing their homes after the May 16 tornado are having varying levels of success when it comes to dealing with their insurance companies.

Kavahn Mansouri, St. Louis Public Radio's economic development reporter, joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss what he and fellow reporter Andrea Henderson learned about how households in the tornado’s path are faring. Experiences include homeowners finally receiving roof repairs in the last month and others still living in temporary housing while they await insurance payouts. Mansouri also shared information about the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance, the agency that seeks to hold insurance companies accountable.

For more with Kavahn Mansouri on reporting, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

Months after the tornado, insurance fights drag on for St. Louis property owners

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Darrious Varner is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Tags
St. Louis on the Air TornadoSt. Louis tornado 2025InsuranceNorth St. LouisMissouri’s Department of InsuranceMissouri Department of Commerce and Insurance
Miya Norfleet
Miya is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
See stories by Miya Norfleet
Related Content