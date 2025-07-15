NPR’s Ari Shapiro brings his solo cabaret show to St. Louis

As a host of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” Ari Shapiro can shift seamlessly from interviewing guests about the latest U.S. Supreme Court decision to exploring an off-the-wall trend about fans dressing up as the rapper Pitbull at his concerts as so-called “Baldies.”

But when he’s off the clock — and off the air — Shapiro trades the studio for the spotlight, performing cabaret. This Saturday, he’s bringing his new solo cabaret show , “Ari Shapiro: Thank You for Listening,” to City Winery St. Louis.

The show draws from his 2023 memoir, “The Best Strangers in the World,” including stories from his five years as a White House correspondent covering the Obama administration. Shapiro said he enjoys reworking those stories in new ways, and he likes adding new ones too.

“It's all about connection,” he said, “whether I'm doing journalism, or whether I'm writing a memoir or whether I'm doing this show. It's about trying to help people relate to those who might seem different from them, understand things that might feel a little bit distant and find a connection, whether it's with the people in the audience or strangers around you.”

Over the course of a 90-minute show, Shapiro weaves together songs by Paul Simon, Taylor Swift, Stephen Sondheim and more. A seasoned performer, he’s appeared with the Portland, Oregon-based band Pink Martini at venues including Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl.

Shapiro appreciates the intimacy of performing cabaret.

“Cabaret shows allow me to let down my hair a little bit and take off the mask of a formal news anchor that I wear sometimes as host of ‘All Things Considered,’” he said. “I'm also able to say some words that I'm not able to say on public radio. That's fun for me and, I think, also a little bit titillating for the audience.”

As to whether he ever feels the urge to broadcast his vocal talents to millions of daily weekday listeners, Shapiro gives a quick and emphatic “no.”

“I strongly feel the separation of church and state,” Shapiro said. “In fact, the other day, I got a fundraising promo request that was like, ‘Please sing here,’ and I was like, ‘Nope.’

“They feel like very different worlds to me, and even though I'm telling journalism stories when I'm doing the cabaret show, when I'm in this mode, I want to stay in this mindset.”

To hear more about Ari Shapiro’s solo cabaret tour stop in St. Louis — and to learn why he was once barred from playing tambourine onstage — listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

Why NPR’s Ari Shapiro won’t sing on the air — but will in St. Louis this weekend Listen • 28:00

Related Event

What: Ari Shapiro: Thank You for Listening

When: 7 p.m. July 19

Where: City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, MO 63110