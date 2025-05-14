Black baseball players shaped America’s pastime. A new book tells their stories

The history of baseball is also the history of America. From its rise as the national pastime to its racial integration beginning with Jackie Robinson in the late 1940s, the game has reflected the same social currents reshaping the country.

On the field, these changes were embodied by great Black ballplayers like Robinson, James Thomas “Cool Papa” Bell and Curt Flood. Their stories are among those chronicled in the new book “Play Harder: The Triumph of Black Baseball in America,” by Washington University professor Gerald Early. The project is a collaboration with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum St. Louis Stars center fielder and pitcher James Thomas "Cool Papa" Bell

“My grandfather was a Jackie Robinson guy, and he loved those old Brooklyn Dodger [players,]” Early said on Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air. “I was too young to know who those people were.”

Eventually, those people — and many more from the era of the Negro Leagues – would fascinate him. Early said he became inspired by the stories of the Black players who had built their own baseball culture in his grandfather’s generation.

“They formed teams and formed leagues. They had an engagement with baseball in developing it as a business and as a sport in the community,” he said. “[Black people] had a deeper engagement with it than they had with any other sport on a professional level. … When they had the Negro Leagues, they ran the league. They ran teams. They were general managers, they were owners.”

Integration forever changed baseball in America. Coming out of the Negro Leagues, Black ballplayers took their new teams and fans to new heights. But the move required them to leave so much of what they’d built behind.

“Integration did not include bringing over the structure of the Negro Leagues, but only individual players,” Early said. “In some ways, for many Black people, [it was a] feeling as though they had to start over again.”

