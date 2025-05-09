Fairview Heights woman rediscovers her passion for painting after rare diagnosis

An estimated 250,000 to 300,000 people live with functional neurological disorder.

Fairview Heights resident Essence Anthony had never heard of the condition until last year.

“All of a sudden I got very dizzy, very lightheaded,” she said. “I ended up needing to be hospitalized.”

Anthony was diagnosed with the neurological disorder through a process of elimination. The diagnosis was stressful, but it ultimately helped her reignite her passion for painting — she hadn’t created art since she was a kid.

"Functional neurological disorder has helped me come back into my art," she said. "It's like a secret blessing. It's helped me be able to push through and to be able to create again."

While Anthony has faced overwhelming lifestyle changes — like not being able to work or drive — she conveys resilience and healing through her artwork. Now she sells her artwork on her online store, Art by Essence Mona’ , where she expresses her emotion through her art and raises awareness about the effects of functional neurological disorder.

“Since I have shakiness in my hands, certain pieces of my art are imperfect,” Anthony said. “The lines are a little bit shaky, but I think that adds more detailing, and it makes my art into something that I wasn't expecting.”

Her painting “Miss Universe” holds a special place in Anthony’s heart.

“It's a painting of a beautiful, strong Black woman — an African woman with a scarf on her head in the middle of space,” she said.

Hues of turquoise and purple are spread throughout the canvas, and a hint of gold highlights the woman’s features.

“[“Miss Universe”] was the first piece I felt a genuine connection with. I went from feeling so powerless and out of control to having this piece that makes me feel like I am in control and that I am strong as well,” said Anthony.

When she was first diagnosed with functional neurological disorder, Anthony had to come to terms with needing help with everyday tasks. She said she’s since gained patience with herself, though she still struggles with uncontrollable shakiness and has issues with balance.

“It is considered an invisible disability. Some people get through with their symptoms — and they're able to live a regular life — and then something gets triggered and they go back to square one again. So, just be patient with everyone — you never know what somebody is going through.”

Fairview Heights woman rediscovers her passion for painting after rare diagnosis Listen • 21:07