With Powell Hall makeover nearly complete, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra prepares its return

After performing at various venues for its past two seasons, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is gearing up to return to Powell Hall.

The $140 million expansion and renovation will include an education and learning center, rehearsal space and places for the community to gather before and after performances.

Originally opened in 1925 as a movie theater, Powell Hall became the first permanent home of the orchestra in 1968.

“All the guest artists from the entire world are always blown away by the warmth of the acoustics,” said Stéphane Denève, music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

The acoustics, Denève said, are the foremost attribute of Powell Hall. “The further you are, almost the better you hear,” he said. “So if you go to the very last row on top of the theater, you are physically far from the stage, but the sound seems to be just going to your ear directly.”

Denève said he’s also excited about new backstage areas that will afford places for musicians to meet backstage, practice and store instruments.

The orchestra kicks off its 2025–26 season in September with several world premieres, including an opening weekend debut of “House of Tomorrow” by Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winner Kevin Puts. Puts, who serves as the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s composer-in-residence, was recently named composer of the year by “Musical America.”

