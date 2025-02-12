Artifacts including 1819 ‘Slave badge’ come to Lincoln Museum

Two artifacts from America's era of slavery and the Civil War are going on display for the first time at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Illinois.

One artifact, an 1819 copper badge from Charleston, South Carolina, identified its original wearer as a mechanic.

“These badges were required by the City of Charleston basically up to and through the end of the Civil War, as a way to identify their enslaved population,” said the museum’s executive director, Christina Shutt. For a short period, she said, free Black people working as laborers in Charleston also were required to wear badges like these.

In addition, Shutt discussed the history and significance of a Civil War recruitment poster that called on Black people to join the military and “fight for the stars and stripes.”

Also on Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, museum actor Reggie Guyton shared the story of Robert Smalls , an enslaved man who famously commandeered a Confederate transport ship on May 12, 1862, before turning it over to the Union. Inspired by Smalls’ story, Guyton created a one-act play, “Small Beginnings,” which tells the story of Smalls’ daring escape.

To hear the full conversation about the artifacts and performance at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or YouTube , or click the play button below.

