© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture & History
St. Louis on the Air Podcast Cover
St. Louis on the Air

Artifacts including 1819 ‘Slave badge’ come to Lincoln Museum

By Danny Wicentowski
Published February 12, 2025 at 10:28 AM CST
Images of two artifacts from two artifacts from America's era of slavery and the Civil War side-by-side. On the let, a square, gray-colored metal badge with the words "Charleston," "No. 181," "Mechanic," "1819." On the right is an image of an illustrated 1863 recruitment poster for African Americans. The image shows a Union soldier holding an American flag and a banner that says “Freedom to the slave,” surrounded by Black people cutting their chains, in the background is a building with the words of “public school.”
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
Images of two artifacts from two artifacts from America's era of slavery and the Civil War. Left: an 1819 "slave badge" from Charleston, South Charleston, South Carolina. Right: an illustrated 1863 recruitment poster for African Americans, asking them to "come and fight for the stars and stripes."

Two artifacts from America's era of slavery and the Civil War are going on display for the first time at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Illinois.

One artifact, an 1819 copper badge from Charleston, South Carolina, identified its original wearer as a mechanic.

“These badges were required by the City of Charleston basically up to and through the end of the Civil War, as a way to identify their enslaved population,” said the museum’s executive director, Christina Shutt. For a short period, she said, free Black people working as laborers in Charleston also were required to wear badges like these.

In addition, Shutt discussed the history and significance of a Civil War recruitment poster that called on Black people to join the military and “fight for the stars and stripes.”

Also on Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, museum actor Reggie Guyton shared the story of Robert Smalls, an enslaved man who famously commandeered a Confederate transport ship on May 12, 1862, before turning it over to the Union. Inspired by Smalls’ story, Guyton created a one-act play, “Small Beginnings,” which tells the story of Smalls’ daring escape.

To hear the full conversation about the artifacts and performance at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube, or click the play button below.

Listen to Christina Shutt and Reggie Guyton on 'St. Louis on the Air'

 St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Jada Jones is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org.

Tags
St. Louis on the Air Civil WarU.S. HistorySlavery
Stay Connected
Danny Wicentowski
Danny Wicentowski is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
See stories by Danny Wicentowski
Related Content