An urban farm in north St. Louis is producing more than fresh produce

Antajaun Adams Sr. loves to paint a picture of what his urban farm in north St. Louis looks like in its most active growing season.

“I love sunflowers,” Adams said. “So imagine lots of sunflowers, the sun shining, hearing chickens in the distance, lots of kids running around, people talking about different things around animal husbandry and regenerative agriculture.

Adams is the owner and co-director of New Roots Urban Farm . The farm’s mission is to reclaim urban areas and create a community rooted in sustainable food. It grows over 50 different fruits and vegetables — including a few of Adams’ favorites: carrots, radishes, collard and mustard greens.

Recently, the farm signed a nine year lease for 1.65 acres to make land more accessible to farmers.

Along with fresh produce, the farm also provides aspiring or beginner farmers with knowledge, resources and tools for running their own farms.

New Roots Urban Farm got its start in 2004 and initially provided free fresh produce. Adams took ownership of the farm 13 years ago and said he plans to start charging for fruits and vegetables for people who can afford it. Low and moderate income people will continue to receive free produce.

Adams grew up in the same neighborhood as the farm. That’s partly why he feels so strongly about its ability to help the people who live in the community.

One example is a gardening program he created at a detention center that’s across the street from the farm.

“[It’s] the best thing ever is to see these groups of guys arguing over whose turn it is to hold the bunny,” Adams said. “Their faces light up when they see the ducks waddling around.”

The detention center also uses the fresh vegetables grown in the cafeteria.

New Roots Urban farm also hosts volunteer groups from throughout the U.S. The farm hosts volunteers every Tuesday And Saturday.

“I’m as free as I have ever been,” Adams said, “Farming is the most liberating occupation out there.”

To learn more about New Roots Urban Farm’s mission and how it gives back to the community, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube or click the play button below.

An urban farm in north St. Louis is producing more than fresh produce Listen • 23:15