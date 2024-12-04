Best books of 2024, chosen by St. Louis librarians

With the end of 2024 approaching, you may find yourself searching for gift ideas, reading suggestions for holiday travel or checking out recommendations for a cozy staycation.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we discussed the best books published this year with St. Louis County Library associate Tammy Albohaire and Ted Reidy, materials selector at St. Louis Public Library.

Their favorite 2024 reads are listed below, including brief notes from each of them.

TED REIDY’S LIST

FICTION

“The Dispossessed” [50th anniversary edition] by Ursula Le Guin

“This is a classic science fiction novel by my favorite author. It is centered around a scientist who leaves his very unfamiliar society to go to one that is much like our own. Le Guin had a talent for creating deeply human stories in a genre that is usually about the more fantastic, and this novel is one of the best examples. The blend of political machinations with the whims of the individual feels very relevant today.”

“Blurry” by Dash Shaw

“Blurry is a graphic collection of short, almost mundane stories — ones that feel like they have happened to everyone many times. It’s a unique genre of slice-of-life fiction that is both meditative and engrossing. It is a centering title that is perfect to have on a nightstand to be read, in pieces, before bed.”

New York Review Comics “Blurry” by Dash Shaw

“Martyr!” by Kaveh Akbar

“‘Martyr!’ is hard to sum up. It’s both funny and inspirational — a character study and family drama. The book follows a newly sober and orphaned Iranian American through a search for their identity. The prose in this novel is wonderful — the kind of writing that should be savored.”

“The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore

“A blend of family drama and crime novel, ‘The God of the Woods’ excels at both. Centered around a child’s disappearance at a summer camp owned by her family, the plot twists and turns in every direction. This title is effortlessly engaging and a perfect title for somebody who is looking for a book to really suck them in.”

“Orbital” by Samantha Harvey

“Booker Prize winner ‘Orbital’ takes place over 24 hours — and 16 pairs of sunrises and sunsets. Set on an orbiting space station manned by six astronauts and cosmonauts, the writing is lyrical and profound.”

NONFICTION

“Stranger Than Fiction: Lives of the Twentieth-Century Novel” by Edwin Frank

“This book reads like a pop biography but focuses on 20th century literature. It provides context for famous novels — some you may or may not have read — and provides almost gossipy anecdotes about the literature and their authors. Reading about reading has never been so exciting. You’ll want to brush up on some classics you skipped in high school.”

“Cue the Sun!: The Invention of Reality TV” by Emily Nussbaum

“A very readable modern history of reality television, Nussbaum examines the genre from all angles — as art, as a clever strikebreaking tactic and as a force that has brought great success and great sorrow to its subjects and creators. Both reality superfans who haven’t missed an episode of ‘The Kardashians’ and people who couldn’t pick them out of a lineup can enjoy this book.”

“Backyard Bird Chronicles” by Amy Tan

“Birding has been a trending topic in books this year, with books about birding popping up in many genres. There are even a handful of romance novels about birding! I picked this title because it’s a more personal examination of birding — a sort of memoir through birds. If you weren’t interested in birding before, reading this book will ensure you are.”

“Beautiful Shells: George Perry's Conchology” by Mark Carnall

“This is a reproduction of an 1811 book about, well, beautiful shells! Originally published during a time when shells were trendy, this book will make you much more appreciative of shells. It will also help you appreciate the history of natural science and the mundane things that make up our world.”

Bodleian Library Publishing “Beautiful Shells: George Perry's Conchology” by Mark Carnall

“The Heart That Fed: A Father, a Son, and the Long Shadow of War” by Carl Sciacchitano

“This is a graphic novel that takes a very personal look at war, post-traumatic stress disorder and a psychological journey. Sciacchitano writes — and draws — about his father, a Vietnam War veteran, and is equally personal and scientific, with a mix of interviews that feel like a father telling his son war stories, along with research to place one man’s experience in the broader context of one of history's most infamous wars.”

LOCAL

“St. Louis Black Women’s Quilting and Cuisine: Stories of Love and Hope” by the Rev. Paulette Sankofa

“This is a wonderful collection of stories from local women, focusing on their quilts, cooking and art in general. As the title suggests, this book has recipes and tips for quilting but also includes wisdom and grace, as well as life stories and life lessons. You don’t need to be a quilter or a cook to appreciate this title!”

“Mapping St. Louis: A History of the Gateway City in 40 Rare Maps” by Andy Hahn

“From local publisher Reedy Press, this book collects 40 different historic maps of St. Louis , along with stories and expositions that reveal the history of St. Louis. The maps let us glimpse the past through familiar yet unfamiliar locations, and they track the changes to our city over the centuries.”

TAMMY ALBOHAIRE’S LIST

FICTION

“Light Comes to Shadow Mountain” by Toni Buzzeo

“It’s 1937, and Cora Mae Tipton is excited about electricity coming to Shadow Mountain. But not everyone in the small southeastern Kentucky town is excited about the government’s Rural Electrification Act. Can Cora Mae Tipton convince her biggest opponent, her mom, and the townspeople how important and life changing electricity can be? Read this award-winning book to find out. This is a great book to read aloud with your family.”

“Sky Full of Elephants” by Cebo Campbell

“One day, an apocalyptic event occurs, and a group of people walk toward the ocean — and they all drown. The only group that is left has to learn to navigate in a world where they are the only ones left. Intertwined in the apocalyptic event is Sydney, who begins a journey to find her identity and her biological father.”

Simon & Schuster “Sky Full of Elephants” by Cebo Campbell

“The Improvisers” by Nicole Glover

“In this standalone novel from the ‘Murder and Magic’ series, we meet Velma Frye, a pilot and a bootlegger. Someone is using dangerous artifacts to cause havoc and sometimes death. Velma is on a quest to find the artifacts and the people responsible before more people are hurt. This book is for fans of adventure and mystery.”

“James” by Percival Everett

“This 2024 National Book Award winner is a retelling of the classic Huckleberry Finn story but from the point of view of runaway slave Jim. Jim is on the run after being told that he will be sold. He escapes to Jackson Island and is joined by young Huckleberry Finn, who faked his own death to get away from his abusive father. These two young men began their treacherous journey down the Mississippi River. For those who enjoy the classics with a twist, this one is for you.”

“Neighbors and Other Stories” by Diane Oliver

“This collection of short stories is a masterpiece and destined to become a classic. Diane Oliver, who died too young at the age of 22, has left us with a collection of stories with unforgettable characters that portray African American life during the Civil Rights Movement. Rachel Eliza Griffiths, author of ‘Promise,’ says: ‘Intelligent, brazen, voracious — Diane Oliver is nobody’s ghost.’”

“Bitter and Sweet: A Lowcountry Novel” by Rhonda McKnight

“For fans of a dual timeline, this book is for you. When Mariah and Sabrina’s grandmother sends them a text message summoning them to Georgetown, South Carolina, to help save the ailing family restaurant, these sisters — with the help of their great-great-grandmother's letters — find the courage to confront past traumas and learn the power of forgiveness.”

“A Love Song for Ricki Wilde” by Tia Williams

“Ricki Wilde knows there is something more to life than just being a socialite. She moves to Harlem to chase her dream of becoming a florist. Along the way, she meets a mysterious man from the past who has stolen her heart. Will Ricki fall in love or run away from the very thing that’s missing in her life? Read this book to find out, and create your own love songs playlist.”

NONFICTION

“Coming Home” by Britney Griner with Michelle Burford

“This book tells the story of WNBA’s Brittney Griner after she was detained by Russian officials in 2022 for a contraband substance found in her luggage — and of her journey home. It is indeed a compelling story that will grip you from beginning to end.”

“A Devil Went Down to Georgia: Race, Power, Privilege, and the Murder of Lita McClinton” by Deb Miller Landau

“In 1987, Lita McClinton, a beautiful Black woman, was gunned down in an affluent Atlanta suburb. But this wasn’t just any random crime, as Lita was from an affluent family herself and was married to a wealthy businessman. Follow this story as it takes you through many twists and turns. This book is haunting and will leave you speechless. ‘Oprah Daily’ calls this book ‘one of the best true crime books of all time.’”

Pegasus Crime “A Devil Went Down to Georgia: Race, Power, Privilege, and the Murder of Lita McClinton” by Deb Miller Landau

“Connie, A Memoir” by Connie Chung

“This ‘tell-all’ memoir chronicles Connie Chung’s life as a mother, wife and a pioneer in the field of journalism. Even though journalism was a male-dominated profession, Connie Chung, through hard work and dedication, has become a household name. This is a no-holds-barred, candid memoir, which will be talked about for many years to come.”

LOCAL

“You Had Me at Pie: Fruit, Custard, Meringue, and More from Kitchen Conservatory” by Anne Carpenter

“Who doesn’t love a delicious piece of pie? Impress your family and friends by learning to make delicious pies from the recipes by Kitchen Conservatory’s Anne Carpenter. From the beautiful pictures to the easy-to-understand recipes, you’ll become the pastry chef you’ve always wanted to be.”

