Going back to the future of housing with a Lustron home in St. Louis

For a brief moment, the Lustron home seemed poised to change the landscape of American housing forever. The all-steel, prefabricated home was supposed to solve the postwar housing crisis of the late 1940s and '50s.

Instead, the Lustron Corp. — unable to repay its government grants — went bankrupt in 1950, leaving about 2,500 homes scattered across America. Today, fewer than 20 remain standing in St. Louis. That includes one recently restored in Boulevard Heights.

“It's only held together in most spots with two screws,” said Kaleb Higgins, who has spent months working on the home and documenting the restoration on his YouTube channel . “You could put together an entire house with essentially a wrench and a screwdriver.”

Even from a modern perspective, Higgins said the craftsmanship of the home’s unusual construction — with each panel of enameled steel stamped out in a factory — is stunning.

“It's like nothing else,” he said. “It's really hard to figure out how to work on something like this. Because it's not necessarily like a car — but, it kind of is. And, it's not necessarily like an old refrigerator or stove — but, it kind of is.”

Though the home originally came in a kit, it’s “not like Lego instructions” to repair, Higgins said. “It just took a while to figure out how everything went together, and then how to reverse it so you could fix the individual parts that were broken or missing.”

Though few Lustron homes remain standing, they continue to hold cultural and historic interest. That influence includes the distinctive color and shape of homes in the “Fallout” series of postapocalyptic video games.

Nathan Wilber, board president of ModernSTL , said the real-life failure of Lustron’s attempt to mass produce affordable homes holds lessons for the urban planners and politicians confronting contemporary housing shortages.

“The startup process for this was enormous: Getting the machinery in the factory set up to produce all of these home, and then really to sell the idea to the public, was a challenge,” Wilber explained.

He continued: “[The Lustron Corp.] really did push very hard. They did have a lot of orders. In the end, it just came down to the fact that they weren't able to meet the numbers in production that the government wanted them to. ... At the time of the closing of the factory in 1950, I think they still had 20,000 outstanding orders for homes. They were just getting ready to turn a profit at that time, too — but the government was ready to have them start paying their loans back, and it just wasn't going to work out.”

Related event:

What: Lustron Open House

When: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Boulevard Heights, St. Louis

Attendees are asked to RSVP to receive the address.

Look through the south St. Louis home through photos by STLPR Visuals Editor Brian Munoz:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Raido Kaleb Higgins stands in front of his father’s historic Lustron home on Friday in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood of St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Raido A vintage refrigerator and kitchen adorn a 1950s-era Lustron prefabricated home on Friday in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood of St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Raido A Lustron prefabricated home's kitchen

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Raido A Lustron home's living room has an old analog television as its centerpiece.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Raido A portrait of President Dwight Eisenhower is displayed in a 1950s Lustron prefabricated home in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood of St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Raido A Lustron prefabricated home's mustard yellow bathroom

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Raido Two Raggedy Ann dolls sit in a Lustron prefabricated home's bedroom.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Raido A bedroom in a 1950s-era Lustron prefabricated home on Friday

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Raido A bedroom in a Lustron prefabricated home is decorated around Davy Crockett and the Wild West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Raido A Lustron home is made primarily of enameled metal.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Raido A miniature drive-in movie theater sits in the backyard of a Lustron prefabricated home on Friday in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood of St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Raido The backyard of the house includes a putt-putt course.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Raido A putt-putt golf course and miniature drive-in movie theater fill the backyard of a 1950s-era Lustron prefabricated home.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Raido A putt-putt course and miniature drive-in movie theater fill the backyard of a south St. Louis-based Lustron prefabricated home.

To learn more about what it took to restore a Lustron home, and why the original effort failed to live up to its promises of a postwar housing solution, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or YouTube , or click the play button below.

